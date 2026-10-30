Met Office issues fog warning across England as travel disruption looms

Highlights

Yellow weather warning covers parts of England

Dense fog could delay road, rail, air and ferry travel.

Fog expected to return on Friday evening and continue into next week.

MOTORISTS have been urged to take extra care and allow more time for their journeys after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for dense fog across parts of England on Friday (30).

Visibility could fall below 100 metres in some areas, making driving difficult and causing delays to buses, trains and flights during the morning rush hour.

The warning, in place until 10am, covers parts of the East Midlands, East of England, London and the South East, and the West Midlands.

Areas affected include Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

The Met Office said the fog could be particularly dense in some places, leading to slower journeys and disruption to public transport.

It advised people to check road conditions before travelling and consider changing their plans if necessary.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary,” the forecaster said.

“Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey.”

Passengers using public transport have also been advised to check for updates before leaving home.

“Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel, may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company, and follow their advice,” the Met Office added.

Fog to return over weekend

Although conditions are expected to improve gradually during Friday morning, the Met Office warned that fog could remain in some rural areas of eastern England until the afternoon.

More widespread fog is expected to develop again on Friday evening and continue over the weekend, affecting parts of England and Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said foggy conditions were likely to remain a feature of the weather as Halloween approached.

“The foggy picture is set to continue as we creep our way closer towards Halloween,” she said.

Criswick said eastern parts of Wales, Lincolnshire and north-east England could also experience fog on Friday.

“Later into the evening, we will see that fog return, especially across eastern areas of England quite early on into the evening. This fog is likely to be more widespread,” she said.

Conditions in north-western areas are expected to be different, with more cloud and stronger winds.

“Towards the northwest, it’ll remain quite cloudy and quite breezy,” Criswick added.

Conditions expected into next week

Saturday (31) is expected to begin with fog across parts of England and Wales, although some areas should see sunshine as conditions improve.

Criswick described the start of the day as “chilly, gloomy”, with brighter spells developing later.

The Met Office said much of Friday would be dry and mild once the fog cleared, with sunshine in several areas.

North-west Scotland could experience some rain, while stronger winds are expected in the north-west.

During Friday night, fog is forecast to develop again across England and Wales, becoming dense in places.

On Saturday, some fog may linger while a band of rain affecting north-west Scotland is expected to move southwards during the day.

Sunday (1) is forecast to bring widespread fog across England and Wales during the morning, with some areas taking longer to clear.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday (2) and Tuesday (3), although the weather should remain largely dry and settled across most of the country.

The Met Office has advised travellers to continue checking weather forecasts and transport updates, particularly during the early morning and evening when fog could affect visibility and journey times.