Trump warns Gulf states of 'possible renewed Iran war' after US midterms

Highlights

Washington has reportedly warned Gulf Arab states to prepare for a possible short, intense military campaign after the US midterm elections.

US forces are strengthening their regional presence as Trump weighs fresh strikes, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Vance has reportedly contacted Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei to to restart negotiations.

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has warned that the US could launch a fresh military campaign against Iran after the midterm elections, as Washington reportedly prepares for a possible escalation while keeping diplomatic channels open.

The US has told several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a short but intense campaign, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people briefed on the discussions.

Trump is considering a major attack targeting Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites, although he has yet to make a final decision, the newspaper reported.

The reported preparations come amid signs that the US and Israel are considering renewed military action to weaken Iran and increase pressure on Tehran to negotiate a deal.

US forces in the region are replenishing their ammunition stocks, while fighter jets and bomber aircraft are being prepared for possible strikes, according to officials cited by the newspaper. Washington has also moved troops away from vulnerable bases and is bringing a Patriot air defence system from Texas to strengthen its defences.

An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit could join the roughly 20 US warships operating in the Middle East next month, the report said.

The White House declined to comment on what it described as sensitive military plans.

“President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” it said.

Trump has said he will not attack Iran before the midterm elections.

At a rally last week, he referred to the possibility of another round of military action, saying: “We may do another little Epic Fury. Or they’ll agree.”

Epic Fury was the name used for the US military campaign against Iran earlier this year.

Vance seeks to revive negotiations

Diplomatic efforts to prevent a return to fighting are continuing alongside the military preparations.

US vice president JD Vance has sent a letter to Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei in an attempt to revive peace negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (28), citing US officials and people familiar with the matter.

Regional mediators have also continued their efforts to secure an agreement, although these have yet to produce a breakthrough, the newspaper reported.

A renewed military campaign would mark a shift from the Trump administration’s reliance on economic pressure. US sanctions and a naval blockade have restricted Iran’s oil sales, air links and overland trade, adding to the strain on its economy.

However, analysts have warned that further attacks may not force Tehran to make concessions.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Iran programme at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a US think tank, said Washington should explain publicly why further military action was necessary, particularly if it was intended to counter Iran’s missile programme.

Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli military intelligence official, also questioned whether another round of strikes could weaken Iran’s leadership.

He warned that attacks on critical infrastructure or senior officials might instead strengthen the government’s resolve and push it towards further developing its missile and nuclear programmes.

Iran threatens retaliation

Iran has warned that any new attack would trigger retaliation against economic and civilian targets across the region.

During the previous conflict, Tehran struck US bases and diplomatic facilities, as well as energy infrastructure and airports in Gulf countries.

Despite the damage caused by US and Israeli attacks, Iran retains a substantial missile arsenal and has used the lull in fighting to strengthen its defences and prepare for possible retaliation, according to the newspaper.

The prospect of renewed hostilities has raised concerns about a wider regional conflict, particularly if Iranian attacks again target US forces, shipping or energy infrastructure.