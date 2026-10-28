'Ramayana' early review: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Rama, Yash shines as Ravana amid mixed reactions

Highlights

Early reactions to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend praise Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana.

One viewer compared the film’s scale and storytelling to The Lord of the Rings.

Despite praise for its ambition and cliffhanger, another early reaction described the film as a mixed bag.

Early reactions to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have started emerging following its premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (October 27). Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological epic has drawn praise for its scale and performances, although some viewers feel it falls short of expectations.

The Los Angeles premiere was attended by the film’s lead stars, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. Following the screening, viewers began sharing their initial, spoiler-free reactions online, with one comparing the cinematic experience to watching The Lord of the Rings for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash impress in early reactions

One viewer praised the film’s ambition and storytelling, saying there was nothing quite like it in the cinematic landscape. The reviewer also reflected on the cultural significance of the Ramayana and compared the experience to watching the first The Lord of the Rings film in 2001.

Calling the film “very grand” and “very epic”, the reviewer highlighted its scale while expressing admiration for the story.

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Rama also drew attention. The reviewer expressed surprise at the character’s depiction, although the initial reaction did not offer further details about the performance.

Yash received praise for his portrayal of Ravana from another reviewer, who described the actor’s introduction scenes as a major highlight.

However, the response was not entirely positive. The same reviewer described Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as solid in their roles as Rama and Sita, while suggesting that the characters’ divine presence and emotional depth did not always translate fully on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Nitesh Tiwari attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Ramayana" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Getty Images

Epic cliffhanger leaves viewers wanting more

The film’s ending emerged as another talking point in the early reactions. One viewer described being so caught up in the cliffhanger that they shouted “no” when the screen went black.

The reaction suggests the ending could leave audiences eager to see how the story continues in the next instalment. The second part is reportedly scheduled for release during Diwali 2027.

The reviewer also highlighted the film’s runtime, describing it as a lengthy, substantial cinematic experience. They said they chose to watch the original Hindi version rather than the English-dubbed cut, which they claimed was 30 minutes shorter.

Summing up the experience, the reviewer compared the film to leaving a fairy tale, while emphasising its connection to Indian cultural history.

Ramayana receives mixed early verdict

Despite the enthusiasm over its scale and individual performances, the early feedback has been mixed. One reaction praised the film’s ambition and described it as watchable, but argued that it did not fully meet the enormous expectations surrounding the project.

The viewer also suggested that the film had greater potential than the final result delivered.

These initial responses offer a glimpse of how the epic is being received after its Los Angeles screening, but they do not represent a broader critical consensus. More reviews will be needed to establish how the film fares with critics and audiences.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Rakul Preet Singh.

The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, with the second part planned for 2027.