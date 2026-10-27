Jennifer Lawrence says she wants to be a 'sexy mom' and still plans a facelift

Highlights

Jennifer Lawrence, 36, told The Cut: "I want to be a sexy mom", in an interview to mark the launch of her haircare brand Mes

The magazine reported that she has had a breast augmentation and "one day plans to get a face-lift"

It echoes what she told The New Yorker a year ago, when she said of a facelift: "believe me, I'm gonna"

Mes launched on Tuesday with three products priced from $34 to $52 (about £26 to £39)

What did Jennifer Lawrence say about being a 'sexy mom'?

In an interview in The Cut's October and November issue, Lawrence said her ideal is looking effortless at the school gates. "I want to be a sexy mom," she said. At drop-off, she explained, she wants to look like a woman who has it together, even on a morning when she has just woken up and doesn't. The magazine described her personal ethos as "looking good with minimal effort".

Lawrence and her husband, the art gallery director Cooke Maroney, have two sons: Cy, who is four, and a 19-month-old. Eastern Eye reported the arrival of their second child last year.

Is Jennifer Lawrence planning a facelift?

Yes, eventually. The Cut reported that despite having had a breast augmentation, Lawrence "one day plans to get a face-lift". No date was given. That is consistent with what she told The New Yorker on 27 October 2025. Asked then whether she had had a deep-plane facelift, like her friend Kris Jenner, Lawrence replied: "No, but believe me, I'm gonna!"

Has Jennifer Lawrence had plastic surgery?

By her own account, some. Lawrence has said she has Botox, but not fillers, because fillers show on camera, and she keeps the Botox light enough to move her forehead when she plays ordinary people. The Cut's report that she has had a breast augmentation follows what she said in 2025, when she told The New Yorker she planned one for that November, before filming a nude scene in the spring. She had not had a facelift at that point, and denied rumours that she had.

What has Jennifer Lawrence said about plastic surgery before?

When Where What she said November 2023 Interview magazine, with Kylie Jenner She denied having had eye surgery, crediting her make-up artist, and said she had lost baby weight in her face and "my face changed because I'm aging" 27 October 2025 The New Yorker She confirmed Botox but not fillers, said a facelift was coming ("believe me, I'm gonna"), and said she planned a breast augmentation 27 October 2026 The Cut "I want to be a sexy mom", with the magazine reporting her breast augmentation and future facelift

The 2025 interview was also candid about motherhood. "Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she said. "Second one, nothing bounced back." She added that she would have surgery even if she were not famous: "Maybe I wouldn't be hustling to the appointment the same way. But I think yes."

The timing mattered. She was promoting Die My Love, in which she plays a woman unravelling after childbirth.

What is Jennifer Lawrence's haircare brand Mes?

Mes, styled as mes°, launched on Tuesday 27 October at mesbeauty.com. Lawrence created it with Jasmina Aganovic, an MIT-trained engineer and the founder and chief executive of the biotech company Arcaea. The idea, Lawrence has said, grew from years spent in hair and make-up chairs wondering why better results always seemed to need more effort. She teased the brand on Instagram on 16 October.

The line starts with three products: the Multitask Repair Mask at $52 (about £39), the Off-Duty Restyling Serum at $44 (about £33), which Lawrence calls a "hot tool replacement", and the Good Roots Volume Mist at $34 (about £26). A set of all three, The Low Maintenance Edit, costs $120 (about £90), against $130 if bought separately. Ingredients include a biomimetic tri-lipid complex to boost strength and olive squalane. The brand is sold only online.

How did Jennifer Lawrence respond to Reddit comments about her hair?

With some alarm. The Cut told her that some Reddit users had questioned whether her hair was a standout feature. "That didn't even occur to me. Is that something people think about?" she said, according to the magazine.

What is Jennifer Lawrence working on next?

She is set to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's gothic horror What Happens at Night, in which Charli XCX is reportedly making a cameo. Lawrence, who was born in Kentucky in 1990 and won the best actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, also produces through her company Excellent Cadaver.