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Mary Kom criticises her Priyanka Chopra-starrer biopic for leaving out most of her struggles

The boxing champion has urged people to read her autobiography

Mary Kom criticises her Priyanka Chopra-starrer biopic for leaving out most of her struggles

Boxing champion Mary Kom has criticised her 2014 biopic starring Priyanka Chopra

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Mary Kom says the 2014 biopic starring Priyanka Chopra portrayed only 10% of her struggles and hard work.
  • The boxing champion has urged people to read her autobiography, Unbreakable, to understand her journey.
  • Chopra previously acknowledged that an actor from Northeast India might have been better suited to play the Manipuri boxer.

Boxing champion Mary Kom has criticised her 2014 biopic starring Priyanka Chopra, saying the film failed to capture the full extent of her struggles and hard work.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the Olympic bronze medallist said the film was not an entirely accurate portrayal of her life. She also suggested that her autobiography, Unbreakable, offered a fuller account of her journey.

Released in 2014, Mary Kom was directed by Omung Kumar and starred Chopra as the six-time world amateur boxing champion, who became one of India's most celebrated athletes.

Mary Kom says the film showed only 10% of her struggles

Asked whether a sequel should be made, Mary Kom said she did not think one was necessary at this stage, as her story had already been told through the film and her book.

However, she felt the biopic did not accurately reflect the challenges she had faced.

“I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 percent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it,” she told The Indian Express.

The boxer encouraged people to read Unbreakable to understand more about the effort and determination behind her career.

She also spoke about her hopes for the future, saying she wished for a smooth and happy life ahead.

Priyanka Chopra had concerns about playing Mary Kom

Chopra previously spoke about the challenges of portraying the boxer, acknowledging that she had initially been sceptical about taking on the role.

In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said she was aware that she did not physically resemble Mary Kom and that the athlete came from Northeast India, while she was from northern India.

“In hindsight, the part should have probably gone to someone from the northeast,” Chopra said.

She explained that she had wanted to take on the role because Mary Kom inspired her as a woman, an Indian and an athlete. The actor also said she spent time with the boxer and her family and trained for almost five months to learn the sport and prepare physically for the part.

The performance earned Chopra the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Mary Kom's story goes beyond the film

Mary Kom won a bronze medal in boxing at the 2012 London Olympics and became a six-time world amateur boxing champion. Her career and personal journey formed the basis of the 2014 biopic.

While the film introduced her story to a wider audience, the boxer believes it left much of her hard work and struggles unexplored. She has pointed readers towards Unbreakable for a more detailed account of her life.

For now, Mary Kom has ruled out the need for a sequel, saying her story has already been shared through the film and her autobiography.

priyanka chopramoviebiopicsmary kom
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