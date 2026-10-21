Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wash Malti Marie's feet in family Dussehra puja

Highlights
- Priyanka Chopra shared photos on Tuesday 20 October of the family's Dussehra puja at home with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
- One picture shows the couple washing Malti's feet as part of Kanya Pujan, in which young girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga
- Malti wore an ivory outfit with tiny bangles and a red "Jai Mata Di" scarf
- It is the latest in a run of faith-led moments for Priyanka, including her seva at the Golden Temple in April
The photos
Priyanka posted the pictures on Tuesday, the day of Dussehra. A priest led the family through the prayers in front of a decorated home temple, with flowers and idols, and reports also mention a hawan, the sacred fire ritual. In some frames Priyanka, Nick and Malti sit together during the puja, and in others they pose in front of the temple.
Malti, who turned four in January, stole the show. She wore an ivory outfit, tiny glass bangles and a red scarf with "Jai Mata Di" written across it.
What Kanya Pujan means
The most telling picture is the one of Priyanka and Nick washing their daughter's feet. It comes from Kanya Pujan, a Hindu ritual in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga, traditionally during Navratri. For this family, it turns the usual order of things around: two parents who are among the best-known people in entertainment, honouring a four-year-old as the goddess.
A pattern, not a moment
None of this is new for the couple. Priyanka and Nick married in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on 1 and 2 December 2018, and Malti's upbringing has followed the same blend.
|When
|Moment
|October 2022
|Nick shares pictures of Malti's first Diwali puja, captioned "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my heart"
|January 2024
|The family visit a temple for Malti's second birthday, with Priyanka writing "She is our miracle. And she is 2."
|April 2026
|Priyanka takes part in seva at the Golden Temple, washing dishes alongside volunteers
|October 2026
|The Dussehra puja and Kanya Pujan
Priyanka has also revealed that she played mantras, including the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, the Gayatri Mantra and Om Namah Shivaya, softly near Malti's crib, while Nick sang to their daughter and played the guitar.
A busy autumn
The photos arrive in the middle of one of Priyanka's busiest stretches. Outlook India notes she was recently honoured with the Woman of Impact title at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Los Angeles. On screen, she leads the second season of Citadel and starred in the Prime Video thriller The Bluff earlier this year.
Her next big step is a return to Indian cinema: Varanasi, her Telugu debut, in which she plays Mandakini opposite Mahesh Babu in S S Rajamouli's film. Several outlets report it is due on 7 April 2027. She also has two more Hollywood thrillers announced: Bluefly with Russell Crowe and Reset with Orlando Bloom.
For now, the picture most people will remember is a small girl in a red scarf, her parents washing her feet.