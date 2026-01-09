Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Ana de Armas and George Clooney as Golden Globes 2026 presenter

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will present at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

She joins Ana de Armas, George Clooney and Julia Roberts on the presenters' list

The appearance comes ahead of the release of her Hollywood film The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to appear on one of Hollywood’s biggest awards stages this weekend. The actor has been confirmed as a presenter at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, which will take place in the US on Sunday.

Joining a star-studded presenter's line-up

Chopra will share presenter duties with a high-profile group that includes Ana de Armas, George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Other presenters announced for the ceremony include Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Amanda Seyfried, Chris Pine and Kevin Hart.

The official Golden Globes social media account revealed the expanded presenters list, highlighting a mix of industry veterans, popular stars and global names. Additional presenters include Miley Cyrus, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Macaulay Culkin, Melissa McCarthy, Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah.

Golden Globes appearance ahead of The Bluff

Chopra’s presence at the awards ceremony comes just weeks before the release of her next Hollywood project, The Bluff. The Prime Video film is scheduled to premiere on February 25 and is directed by Frank E. Flowers, with Joe and Anthony Russo backing the production.

Set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff is positioned as a gritty pirate action drama. Chopra plays Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate whose past resurfaces as she tries to protect her family.

First look and insight into the role

The makers recently unveiled a first look from the film, teasing its darker and more brutal tone. Speaking earlier about the project, Chopra said she was unaware that women had historically captained pirate ships, adding that the reality of piracy was far removed from romanticised portrayals.

Return to Indian cinema on the horizon

Alongside her international work, Chopra is also preparing for a return to Indian cinema. She is set to star opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, which is currently targeting a 2027 release.