Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Ana de Armas and George Clooney as Golden Globes 2026 presenter

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to appear on one of Hollywood’s biggest awards stages this weekend

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Golden Globes

Chopra will share presenter duties with a high-profile group

X/ Odishaepaper
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jan 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas will present at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards
  • She joins Ana de Armas, George Clooney and Julia Roberts on the presenters' list
  • The appearance comes ahead of the release of her Hollywood film The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to appear on one of Hollywood’s biggest awards stages this weekend. The actor has been confirmed as a presenter at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, which will take place in the US on Sunday.

Joining a star-studded presenter's line-up

Chopra will share presenter duties with a high-profile group that includes Ana de Armas, George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Other presenters announced for the ceremony include Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Amanda Seyfried, Chris Pine and Kevin Hart.

The official Golden Globes social media account revealed the expanded presenters list, highlighting a mix of industry veterans, popular stars and global names. Additional presenters include Miley Cyrus, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Macaulay Culkin, Melissa McCarthy, Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah.

Golden Globes appearance ahead of The Bluff

Chopra’s presence at the awards ceremony comes just weeks before the release of her next Hollywood project, The Bluff. The Prime Video film is scheduled to premiere on February 25 and is directed by Frank E. Flowers, with Joe and Anthony Russo backing the production.

Set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff is positioned as a gritty pirate action drama. Chopra plays Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate whose past resurfaces as she tries to protect her family.

First look and insight into the role

The makers recently unveiled a first look from the film, teasing its darker and more brutal tone. Speaking earlier about the project, Chopra said she was unaware that women had historically captained pirate ships, adding that the reality of piracy was far removed from romanticised portrayals.

Return to Indian cinema on the horizon

Alongside her international work, Chopra is also preparing for a return to Indian cinema. She is set to star opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, which is currently targeting a 2027 release.

