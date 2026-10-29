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Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth celebration has a sweet family moment and a DIY mehndi surprise

Priyanka wore a traditional sindoori red outfit with gold detailing

Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth celebration has a sweet family moment and a DIY mehndi surprise

The actor created her own mehndi design featuring the initials of Nick and their daughter, Malti

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas on October 29, sharing glimpses of their family celebrations.
  • The actor created her own mehndi design featuring the initials of Nick and their daughter, Malti.
  • Priyanka wore a traditional sindoori red outfit with gold detailing and Kundan jewellery to mark the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse into her Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti, sharing family photographs, a traditional festive look and a personal touch with her handmade mehndi.

The actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram on October 29, documenting the celebrations as she observed the Hindu festival for her husband. From waiting for the moon to appear to sharing an affectionate family moment, her posts captured both the rituals and the lighter side of the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra shares a sweet family moment

One of the photographs showed Malti hugging her father, Nick, in a moment that Priyanka described as particularly special.

“Daddy's home! My whole world in one frame…Happy Karwa Chauth,” she wrote alongside the picture.

In another photograph, Priyanka posed outside with Nick while holding her Karwa Chauth thaali. Adding a playful touch to the post, she captioned it, “Ok I'm filmy every year…@nickjonas.”

The actor also shared a photograph of herself wearing a baseball cap as she waited for the moon to appear, asking, “When will this moon come out?”

DIY mehndi features Nick and Malti’s initials

Priyanka added a personal touch to her celebrations by applying her own mehndi. The design featured the initials of both Nick and Malti on her hand.

Sharing a photograph of the design, she wrote, “DIY…Piya ke naam ki (in the name of my husband)…Happy Karwa Chauth to all those celebrating.”

She also posted another playful caption, asking, “The question is, will the chashni work? IYKYK.”

The handmade design offered a personal twist on the traditional practice of applying mehndi for the festival.

Priyanka’s traditional red Karwa Chauth look

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a sindoori red kurta set featuring a sleeveless design and an organza dupatta. Gold lace embroidery, sequin embellishments and appliqué detailing added a festive finish to the outfit.

She completed the look with gold Kundan jewellery, including a haath phool, pearl-adorned jhumka earrings and rings, alongside a statement watch.

Priyanka wore her hair loose in a centre parting, styled in soft waves. Her makeup featured a classic red lip, rouged cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows and a dewy base. A red bindi and sindoor completed the traditional look.

Karwa Chauth is observed by many married Hindu women who fast from sunrise until moonrise, praying for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. Priyanka’s posts combined the festival’s traditional elements with intimate family moments and a handmade expression of affection.

karwa chauthnick jonasinstagram postindian culturepriyanka chopra
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