Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dedicate second daughter's name to Navratri, share first glimpse of newborn

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have marked Dussehra with a special family announcement, revealing the name of their second daughter and sharing the first glimpse of their newborn.

The Bollywood stars introduced their little girl as Devi Padukone Singh in a family photograph posted by Deepika on Instagram on Tuesday, 20 October. The picture captures a tender moment between the couple and their two daughters, offering fans a rare glimpse into their growing family.

Deepika captioned the post, “Of Love & Abundance...Devi Padukone Singh.”

The announcement quickly drew warm wishes from fans and members of the film industry, who celebrated the couple’s latest family milestone.

A heartwarming first glimpse of Devi

In the photograph, Deepika and Ranveer are dressed in matching traditional golden outfits alongside their daughters. Ranveer can be seen holding their elder daughter, Dua, as she leans in to plant a kiss on her baby sister.

Deepika, meanwhile, cradles the newborn in her arms, completing a family portrait centred on the arrival of their newest member.

The photograph offered the first shared glimpse of the family of four since the couple welcomed their second child. By revealing the baby’s name on Dussehra, Deepika and Ranveer made the festive occasion even more memorable for their followers.

The post also attracted attention from several celebrities, including Sharvari, Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar, Pragya Jaiswal and singer Harshdeep Kaur, who joined fans in sending their congratulations and good wishes to the family.

Second daughter was born in September

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their second child on 19 September 2026. The couple had previously become parents to their first daughter, Dua, on 8 September 2024.

The arrival of Devi marks another milestone in the couple’s family life, which they have largely kept away from the public eye despite their prominent positions in Indian cinema.

Their latest announcement has offered fans a glimpse of the bond between the siblings, with Dua’s affectionate kiss on her newborn sister becoming a particularly touching detail in the photograph.

From film sets to family life

Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship began while they were working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, released in 2013. Their on-screen pairing developed into a relationship that continued for several years before they married on 14 November 2018.

The couple held their wedding celebrations at Lake Como in Italy, with ceremonies reflecting Deepika’s Konkani heritage and Ranveer’s Sindhi background.

After welcoming Dua in September 2024, the actors entered a new chapter of parenthood. The arrival of their second daughter, Devi, has now expanded their family further.

While both continue to maintain successful careers in the entertainment industry, their Dussehra announcement placed the focus firmly on their personal lives.

With the name Devi Padukone Singh and a family photograph filled with affection, the couple shared a celebration of love, togetherness and a new beginning, making this Dussehra particularly special for their family and fans.