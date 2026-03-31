Celine Dion confirms comeback with 10 concerts planned in Paris this autumn

Highlights

Singer confirms return to stage with 10 shows in Paris this autumn

Announcement coincides with her 58th birthday

Comes after pause due to Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis

Tickets go on sale from April, with shows across September and October

Paris return follows months of speculation

Celine Dion has confirmed she will return to live performance with a series of 10 concerts in Paris this autumn, marking her first major run of shows since stepping away from the stage.

The announcement follows an advertising campaign across the French capital that had fuelled speculation about a possible comeback. The reveal was amplified by a light display on the Eiffel Tower, highlighting the scale of the return.

“The best gift”: Dion confirms comeback on birthday

Speaking on French television channel France 2, Dion said the concerts would be the “best gift” as she celebrates her birthday. The shows are scheduled across September and October, with pre-sale tickets opening on April 7 and general sales from April 10.

The singer rose to global fame with My Heart Will Go On, the theme from Titanic.

Comeback after health setback and cancelled tour

Dion stepped back from performing in 2022 after revealing she had been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare condition that causes severe muscle spasms and affected her ability to sing. The diagnosis led to the postponement and eventual cancellation of her Courage World Tour.

She returned briefly during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games, performing Hymne à l’amour. The appearance renewed expectations of a full-scale comeback.

A return to one of music’s most bankable live acts

Among the highest-earning performers in live music, Dion’s residencies in Las Vegas from 2003 to 2007 and from 2011 to 2019 were widely regarded as some of the most successful concert runs in the industry.

Her upcoming Paris shows mark a full return to the stage, with audiences set to see her perform again after a prolonged break.