Netflix’s 'The One About Matthew Perry' scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes as it tops charts

Highlights

Netflix documentary The One About Matthew Perry has earned a 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score from critics.

The three-part film explores the Friends star’s career, struggles with addiction and death in 2023.

The documentary also examines the investigation into those who supplied Perry with ketamine.

Netflix’s The One About Matthew Perry is drawing attention from critics and viewers, earning a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score while reaching the top of the streaming platform’s charts.

The three-part documentary runs for approximately three hours and revisits the life of the actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends. It examines his career, personal struggles and the circumstances surrounding his death in October 2023.

The One About Matthew Perry earns perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

At the time of reporting, the documentary held a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting the positive reviews it had received from critics. It had also reached No. 1 on Netflix’s top 10 chart.

Reviews highlighted the documentary’s examination of Perry’s life beyond his screen persona, including the challenges he faced while dealing with addiction.

The score reflects critics’ reviews available at the time and may change as more reviews are added.

Documentary revisits Perry’s struggles and death

Perry died in October 2023 at the age of 54. The Los Angeles County medical examiner determined that the acute effects of ketamine were the primary cause of his death, with other contributing factors also identified.

The documentary looks at his long-running struggles with addiction and the impact they had on his life. It also explores the events that led to a criminal investigation into the people who supplied him with ketamine.

Ketamine case forms part of the story

The legal proceedings surrounding Perry’s death are another key part of the documentary. Jasveen Sangha, who was identified as one of the people involved in supplying the drug, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in April 2026, according to the report.

By combining Perry’s career and personal history with the investigation into his death, The One About Matthew Perry offers a closer look at the life behind one of television’s most recognisable comedy characters.