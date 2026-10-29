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Vijay Sethupathi’s 'Baththa' earns a place at Indian Film Festival of Alberta 2026

Written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan

Vijay Sethupathi’s 'Baththa' earns a place at Indian Film Festival of Alberta 2026

The film will screen on 2 November at Landmark Cinemas City Centre

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil film Baththa has been selected for the 12th Indian Film Festival of Alberta in Canada.
  • The film will screen on 2 November at 7pm at Landmark Cinemas City Centre in Edmonton.
  • Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film follows an unusual bond between an eight-year-old boy and a feared criminal.
  • The film marks the third collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan, who previously worked together on Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil film Baththa is set to reach Canadian audiences after being selected for the 12th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Alberta (IFFA) 2026.

The film will be screened on 2 November at 7pm at Landmark Cinemas City Centre in Edmonton, Alberta. The festival’s official schedule lists Baththa among its Edmonton screenings, with Balaji Tharaneetharan credited as director.

The selection comes after the film’s theatrical release in October. Written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, Baththa features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, alongside Lijomol Jose and a supporting cast that includes Hari Krishnan, Arjun Chidambaram, Santhy Balachandran and Sai Prithviraj.

What is Baththa about?

Set in Madras in 1986, Baththa centres on an eight-year-old boy who accidentally locks a feared criminal inside a school restroom.

As the man struggles with hunger and isolation, an unexpected friendship begins to develop between the two. The story explores how their encounter changes their lives, with the criminal forced to confront his vulnerability and find his way back to his family.

The film combines drama with elements of action and comedy. Its period setting places the story in a different era of Madras, while the central relationship drives the narrative.

Vijay Sethupathi reunites with Balaji Tharaneetharan

Baththa marks the third collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan. Their previous projects include the 2012 comedy Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and the 2018 drama Seethakaathi.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, and presented by filmmaker Atlee. It is backed by Cine1 Studios, A for Apple Studios and Star Studio18.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selva Kumar S.K. handled cinematography and R. Kalaivanan edited the film.

The Canadian screening adds a festival appearance to the film’s theatrical run. Audiences in Edmonton will be able to watch the Tamil-language feature as part of the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Alberta programme.

indian cinemafilm festivalcanadavijay sethupathi
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