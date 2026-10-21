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Suriya’s 'Scene' gears up for a Dubai event with a possible trailer reveal

The event could see the launch of the film’s trailer and soundtrack

Suriya’s 'Scene' gears up for a Dubai event with a possible trailer reveal

The event will take place at Silicon Central Mall, Dubai

X/ Suriya_offl
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Suriya’s upcoming film Scene will host a pre-release event at Silicon Central Mall in Dubai on October 25.
  • The event could see the launch of the film’s trailer and soundtrack, although the makers have yet to confirm the details.
  • Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen and is set to release on November 6.

SURIYA’S upcoming Tamil film Scene is gearing up for a pre-release event in Dubai on October 25, with fans anticipating a possible trailer reveal ahead of its theatrical release.

The event will take place at Silicon Central Mall, bringing the film closer to its November 6 release. While the makers have not officially confirmed the programme, the trailer and soundtrack are expected to be among the possible highlights.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene marks his debut in Tamil cinema, alongside music composer Sushin Shyam’s first Tamil film. The project has generated interest with its combination of Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.

Songs have already been released

The makers have released two singles from the film so far, titled “Aathi Iva Yarraa” and “Aeroplane”. A trailer launch at the Dubai event would offer audiences a closer look at the film ahead of its release.

The film also features Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan in key roles. It is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Scene set for a Deepavali release

Scene is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 6, during the Deepavali release period. It is set to open alongside Mookuthi Amman 2 and Ramayana: Part 1, placing it among the major releases competing for audiences during the festive season.

With the Dubai event taking place less than two weeks before its theatrical debut, further promotional announcements could offer more details about the film and its release plans.

dubainazriya nazimtrailersuriya scene moviesuriya upcoming filmsuriya
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