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Thierry Henry tells Ballon d'Or critics to 'relax': what he actually said to Yamal, Kate Scott and Kane

The co-host has responded to a social media row over two jokes, and his co-host has backed his version of events.

Thierry Henry tells Ballon d'Or critics to 'relax': what he actually said to Yamal, Kate Scott and Kane

Thierry Henry looks on before conducting the coin toss for the Men's Singles match between Alexander Zverev of Team Europe and Alex de Minaur of Team World on day two of Laver Cup 2026 at The O2 on September 26, 2026 in London, England.

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By Nayana AshokOct 28, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Thierry Henry, who co-hosted the 2026 Ballon d'Or with Kate Scott, has defended two jokes that drew criticism, in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday
  • He asked Lamine Yamal whether the Kopa Trophy was "the one you really wanted to win", and interrupted Scott's pronunciation of the Sócrates Award
  • Henry says he was not "checking" Yamal's ego, and that Scott said "Socrates" on purpose as part of a planned joke
  • Scott replied on Instagram: "100%... no disrespect to speak of"

A night that was meant to belong to Harry Kane ended with its two hosts in a social media row. Thierry Henry has answered the critics with a three-minute video, telling them to "relax", and his co-host, Kate Scott, has backed his version of events.

What did Thierry Henry say to Lamine Yamal at the Ballon d'Or?

When Yamal, 19, collected the Men's Young Talent award, or Kopa Trophy, for the third year running, Henry joked that it was his third one. Then he asked: "But is it the one you really wanted to win?" The question was a reference to the Ballon d'Or, which Yamal would not win. Yamal, who had just said the prize "should have been for" his team-mate Pau Cubarsi, laughed and replied "No", to laughter from the audience, including Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Some fans were not amused. One post, quoted by SportBible, said the question "felt like rubbing it in" for a player who had just missed out on the main prize, adding that Yamal "handled it perfectly".

Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal speaks after winning the Trophy for the Men's Young Talent of the Year during the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. Getty Images

Why was Henry criticised over the Kate Scott 'Socrates' joke?

Early in the ceremony, Scott began to introduce the Sócrates Award, named for the late Brazil international Sócrates and given for humanitarian work. It went to Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka. "We'll also give out the Socrates award," Scott said, pronouncing it like the Greek philosopher. Henry cut in: "What do you mean 'Socrates'?", adding a quip that there were no philosophers in the room.

Scott replied: "Socrates, excuse my pronunciation, everybody. Trust Thierry to get it right." The Sporting News said she appeared caught off guard, and many viewers online read Henry's interruption as dismissive of a presenter who speaks four languages.

How did Kate Scott respond?

In support of Henry. Under his Instagram video, Scott wrote: "100%... no disrespect to speak of." That fits the claim at the heart of his defence: that the exchange was agreed in advance.

There is some history behind the gag. On CBS's Champions League coverage, where the two work together, Scott has previously called Henry "the pronunciation police" after he corrected a colleague's pronunciation of Franck Ribery. Scott, who was known as Kate Abdo until she married the boxing trainer Malik Scott in 2024, co-hosted last year's ceremony with Ruud Gullit.

What did Thierry Henry say about the Kate Scott joke?

"Kate was with me on that joke," he said. "She did it on purpose, to say Socrates." He said critics could ask her people. "Please stop saying that I disrespect Kate," he said. "I will never do that."

What did Henry say to Harry Kane?

Henry also addressed his exchange with the winner. He said Kane had called him out for supporting Kylian Mbappe after Bayern's game against Arsenal, and that he had explained he was always going to back a fellow Frenchman. On stage, he said, he told Kane he was "a worthy winner" and an example of what he calls the idea that "working hard is a talent". GB News reports Kane listened to the remarks and thanked Henry as the audience applauded.

England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane poses with his trophy on stage after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. Getty Images

How did Thierry Henry respond to the backlash?

On Tuesday, the day after the ceremony, Henry posted a video to Instagram. On the Yamal question, he said he was "a big fan" and "wasn't checking his ego at all". He said he asked because it was Yamal's third Kopa, and because he knew "the real prize was coming after". "That you didn't like the joke, I can understand," he said, "but please don't do that." He finished by asking people to relax: "I love Harry Kane, I love Lamine Yamal. And I didn't disrespect Kate."

The moments side by side

MomentWhat was saidWhy it drew criticismExplanation
Yamal's third Kopa TrophyHenry: "But is it the one you really wanted to win?" Yamal: "No"Seen as rubbing in the Ballon d'Or missHenry: not checking his ego, a joke about the bigger prize
The Sócrates AwardHenry: "What do you mean 'Socrates'?", plus a quip about philosophers. Scott: "Trust Thierry to get it right"Seen as talking down to ScottHenry: planned joke. Scott: "no disrespect to speak of"
Kane's winHenry told him he was "a worthy winner"Complaints online, per GB NewsHenry: a response to Kane calling him out over Mbappe

Who hosted the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

Henry and Scott co-hosted the 70th ceremony at the London Palladium on Monday 26 October, the first held outside Paris. Henry, 49, never won the Ballon d'Or himself, finishing second in 2003. Kane won it, the first Englishman to do so in 25 years, ahead of Mbappe and Yamal, as Eastern Eye had predicted.

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Highlights

  • Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or, beating Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal at the London Palladium on Monday 26 October
  • He is the first Englishman to win in 25 years, since Michael Owen in 2001, and the fifth in the award's history
  • Kane scored 73 goals in 65 games for Bayern Munich and England, and a year ago he finished 13th in the vote
  • Alexia Putellas won the women's award for a third time, and the Ballon d'Or's own website briefly named three different players as winner hours before the ceremony

Who won the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich and England striker was named the men's winner at the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony, the first held outside Paris. Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid finished second and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona third. At 33, Kane won his first Ballon d'Or in the city where he was born, and where he began his career.

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