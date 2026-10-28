'Avengers: Doomsday' gets an early India release as Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans share Diwali surprise

Highlights

Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly release in India on December 17, a day before its US debut.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have shared a special Diwali message for Indian Marvel fans.

The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Marvel fans in India have an extra reason to celebrate Diwali, as Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have shared a festive message alongside news of an early theatrical release for Avengers: Doomsday.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film is scheduled to arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, a day before its US release on December 18. The announcement gives Indian audiences an earlier opportunity to watch the next major chapter in the superhero franchise.

Marvel India shared a video featuring Downey Jr, who will play Doctor Doom, and Evans, who returns as Steve Rogers. The actors greeted Indian fans and reflected on the festival of lights in a message that also hinted at the darker direction of their upcoming film.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans send Diwali wishes

In the video, the actors greeted fans with “Namaste India” before sharing their Diwali message.

“What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another,” they said.

Downey Jr then added a playful reference to the film's darker themes, saying: “Except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction.”

The pair ended their message by wishing fans a happy Diwali and promising to see them in Avengers: Doomsday.

The festive greeting offers Marvel fans a glimpse of the film's promotional campaign as anticipation builds for the return of familiar characters and the introduction of a new threat.

Avengers: Doomsday gets an early India release

According to the announcement, Avengers: Doomsday will open in Indian theatres on December 17, ahead of its US release the following day. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film brings together superheroes from different corners of the Marvel universe as they face a formidable new threat.

Downey Jr's return to the franchise marks a significant change for the actor, who previously played Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man. This time, he takes on the role of Doctor Doom, one of Marvel's most formidable villains.

Speaking about playing the antagonist, Downey Jr discussed the unusual experience of being on the opposing side of the superhero team during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“It was really weird being the guy,” he said, describing how his fellow cast members were on the heroes' side while he appeared in a mask and hood.

He also expressed enthusiasm about the film's central relationships, describing one key dynamic as exciting, unexpected and beautiful.

A star-studded Marvel cast returns

Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, Avengers: Doomsday is written by Stephen McFeely.

The returning cast includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright and Paul Rudd, alongside Downey Jr.

The film also features Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman, among others.

With its ensemble cast, Doctor Doom's arrival and an India release scheduled ahead of the US debut, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel's major theatrical releases of the year.