Russell Brand trial begins: charges, timeline and what happens next

Highlights

Russell Brand's trial opened at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, October 12, and is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks

He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault, relating to six women between 1999 and 2009

Brand remains on bail, and the allegations are unproven unless and until a jury returns a verdict

British law gives complainants in sexual offence cases lifelong anonymity

What happened on day one

Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court on Monday flanked by security guards and accompanied by his wife, Laura Gallacher. Jury selection was due to begin in the morning, with the trial overseen by High Court judge Mr Justice Bennathan. The opening day was expected to focus on selecting the jury and procedural matters, with the Crown Prosecution Service due to begin presenting its case from Tuesday at the earliest.

The charges

Brand faces seven charges, all of which he denies.

Charge Counts Rape 3 Sexual assault 3 Indecent assault 1

The charges relate to six women and to alleged offences between 1999 and 2009. They were brought in two stages. Five counts, relating to four women and alleged offences between 1999 and 2005, were brought in April 2025. Two further counts, one of rape and one of sexual assault relating to two more women and alleged offences in 2009, were added in December 2025.

At earlier hearings, prosecutors outlined allegations including a rape said to have taken place in a hotel room at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, the alleged sexual assault of a TV worker and the alleged groping of a radio station worker. None of these allegations has been tested in court.

How the case reached court

When What happened September 2023 A Channel 4 Dispatches, Sunday Times and Times investigation airs allegations against Brand, who denies wrongdoing. The Metropolitan Police begin investigating after receiving a number of allegations April 4, 2025 Brand is charged with one count of rape, one of oral rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault, relating to four women. His first hearing follows at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2 May 30, 2025 He pleads not guilty to all five counts at Southwark Crown Court December 23, 2025 The Crown Prosecution Service authorises two further charges, one of rape and one of sexual assault, relating to two more women and alleged offences in 2009 January 20, 2026 Brand appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link over the new charges February 24, 2026 He pleads not guilty to the two new charges at Southwark Crown Court March 2026 The trial is moved from June to October 12, with all seven charges to be heard together October 6-7, 2026 A two-day pre-trial hearing deals with legal arguments October 12, 2026 The trial opens

What Brand has said

Brand has consistently denied the allegations. After he was charged in April 2025, he said in a video on X: "I have never engaged in nonconsensual activity." He pleaded not guilty to every count and remains free on bail.

Russell Brand appears for a hearing regarding the two latest charges against him for rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on February 24, 2026 in London, England. He was previously charged in April 2025 in relation to four women on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Who is Russell Brand?

Brand, born in Essex, became known as a stand-up comedian before presenting Channel 4's Big Brother spin-off shows. He went on to host a BBC radio show and appeared in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, becoming one of the UK's best-known entertainers of the early 2000s. In recent years he has moved to Florida, AP reports, and built a large online following with videos about wellness and his Christian faith.

What happens next

The jury will hear evidence from the prosecution first, followed by the defence. The trial is expected to run for 10 to 12 weeks. A verdict will be decided by the jury, and Brand is presumed innocent until then. Complainants cannot be identified under British law.