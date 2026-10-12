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Russell Brand trial begins: charges, timeline and what happens next

The comedian, 51, denies all seven charges. Here is a plain guide to what the court is being asked to decide, how the case got here and what comes next.

Russell Brand trial begins: charges, timeline and what happens next

Russell Brand arrives at court ahead of his trial, where he faces rape and sexual assault charges at Southwark Crown Court on October 12, 2026 in London, England. Russell Brand has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. He has denied all charges

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokOct 12, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Russell Brand's trial opened at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, October 12, and is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks
  • He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault, relating to six women between 1999 and 2009
  • Brand remains on bail, and the allegations are unproven unless and until a jury returns a verdict
  • British law gives complainants in sexual offence cases lifelong anonymity

What happened on day one

Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court on Monday flanked by security guards and accompanied by his wife, Laura Gallacher. Jury selection was due to begin in the morning, with the trial overseen by High Court judge Mr Justice Bennathan. The opening day was expected to focus on selecting the jury and procedural matters, with the Crown Prosecution Service due to begin presenting its case from Tuesday at the earliest.

The charges

Brand faces seven charges, all of which he denies.

ChargeCounts
Rape3
Sexual assault3
Indecent assault1

The charges relate to six women and to alleged offences between 1999 and 2009. They were brought in two stages. Five counts, relating to four women and alleged offences between 1999 and 2005, were brought in April 2025. Two further counts, one of rape and one of sexual assault relating to two more women and alleged offences in 2009, were added in December 2025.

At earlier hearings, prosecutors outlined allegations including a rape said to have taken place in a hotel room at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, the alleged sexual assault of a TV worker and the alleged groping of a radio station worker. None of these allegations has been tested in court.

How the case reached court

WhenWhat happened
September 2023A Channel 4 Dispatches, Sunday Times and Times investigation airs allegations against Brand, who denies wrongdoing. The Metropolitan Police begin investigating after receiving a number of allegations
April 4, 2025Brand is charged with one count of rape, one of oral rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault, relating to four women. His first hearing follows at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2
May 30, 2025He pleads not guilty to all five counts at Southwark Crown Court
December 23, 2025The Crown Prosecution Service authorises two further charges, one of rape and one of sexual assault, relating to two more women and alleged offences in 2009
January 20, 2026Brand appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link over the new charges
February 24, 2026He pleads not guilty to the two new charges at Southwark Crown Court
March 2026The trial is moved from June to October 12, with all seven charges to be heard together
October 6-7, 2026A two-day pre-trial hearing deals with legal arguments
October 12, 2026The trial opens

What Brand has said

Brand has consistently denied the allegations. After he was charged in April 2025, he said in a video on X: "I have never engaged in nonconsensual activity." He pleaded not guilty to every count and remains free on bail.

Russell Brand appears for a hearing regarding the two latest charges against him for rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on February 24, 2026 in London, England. He was previously charged in April 2025 in relation to four women on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Who is Russell Brand?

Brand, born in Essex, became known as a stand-up comedian before presenting Channel 4's Big Brother spin-off shows. He went on to host a BBC radio show and appeared in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, becoming one of the UK's best-known entertainers of the early 2000s. In recent years he has moved to Florida, AP reports, and built a large online following with videos about wellness and his Christian faith.

What happens next

The jury will hear evidence from the prosecution first, followed by the defence. The trial is expected to run for 10 to 12 weeks. A verdict will be decided by the jury, and Brand is presumed innocent until then. Complainants cannot be identified under British law.

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