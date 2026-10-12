'X Factor' star Ray Quinn reveals why he and wife Emily are speaking out after losing baby son

Highlights

Ray Quinn and his wife Emily have opened up about the loss of their son, Rio, who was born sleeping on 20 August 2026.

The former X Factor star described the experience as the most heartbreaking week of their lives.

The couple have shared their story in a YouTube video to support others going through a similar loss.

They also thanked Liverpool Women’s University Hospital and the Honeysuckle Bereavement Service for their support.

X Factor star Ray Quinn has spoken about the loss of his baby son, Rio, explaining why he and his wife Emily have decided to share their experience publicly.

The actor and singer announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on 12 October, sharing a black-and-white photograph of himself, Emily and their son. Rio was born sleeping on 20 August 2026.

Paying tribute to their baby boy, Ray wrote: “Our beautiful boy, born sleeping... 20th August 2026. No words will ever be enough, just a lot of indescribable feelings.”

He added that they were overjoyed to discover they were having a boy, describing Rio as their “beautiful little angel”.

Ray Quinn explains why he is sharing his family’s loss

Ray revealed that he and Emily had also spoken about their loss in a YouTube video, admitting that filming it had been difficult.

“This episode was hard to film and was not a decision we took lightly and honestly something we never thought we would be talking about,” he said.

He explained that they hoped opening up about their experience would help others facing a similar situation.

The couple, who also have a four-year-old daughter, have received messages of support following Ray’s announcement. He said the past few weeks had been difficult, but described their relationship as their “saving grace”.

Ray Quinn thanks hospital staff for their support

Ray also expressed his gratitude to Liverpool Women’s University Hospital and the Honeysuckle Bereavement Service for the care they received.

Although he described the experience as the most heartbreaking week of their lives, he said the staff had helped create beautiful moments and lasting memories with Rio.

“When it's you that goes through such heartbreaking times like this, you soon find out just how much help and support there is out there,” he wrote, adding that the support available was more than they had expected.

Former X Factor contestant Sam Bailey was among those who offered her condolences, sending love to the family during the difficult time.

Ray rose to prominence as a contestant on The X Factor in 2006, finishing as runner-up. He later won Dancing on Ice in 2009 and again in 2014, before taking on acting roles, including Jonny Baxter in Hollyoaks.