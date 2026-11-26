Highlights

Avatar 4 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 21, 2029, according to a report by Collider.

Avatar 5 is expected to follow on December 19, 2031.

James Cameron's science-fiction franchise continues despite questions surrounding its rising production costs and box-office returns.

James Cameron's Avatar franchise is set to continue for at least two more instalments, with the next two sequels reportedly receiving release dates extending the series until 2031.

According to Collider, Avatar 4 is scheduled to reach cinemas on December 21, 2029, while Avatar 5 is expected to follow on December 19, 2031.

The reported dates offer a glimpse into the long-term future of the blockbuster franchise, which has become one of the most commercially successful film series in cinema history.

What are the release dates for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5?

The fourth instalment, Avatar 4, is currently scheduled for December 21, 2029. The fifth film, Avatar 5, is expected to arrive two years later, on December 19, 2031.

However, further details about the upcoming films, including their storylines and production schedules, remain under wraps.

The future of the franchise had previously attracted attention following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which brought the Avatar series under Disney's ownership.

How successful has the Avatar franchise been?

The original Avatar, released in 2009, remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time, earning more than $2.9 billion worldwide.

Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, followed in 2022 and collected approximately $2.3 billion globally.

The third instalment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, reportedly earned around $1.4 billion following its release last year. Although the film delivered a substantial box-office performance, its reported earnings were lower than those of the previous two chapters.

The franchise's increasingly expensive productions have also raised questions about its profitability, particularly as each instalment requires significant investment in visual effects and filmmaking technology.

What could happen in the next Avatar films?

Cameron has previously discussed the possibility of stepping back from directing future instalments and allowing another filmmaker to take over.

Director James Wan has also expressed interest in becoming involved with the franchise.

However, no official change in directing responsibilities has been confirmed. Cameron's continued involvement remains an important part of the series' future.

Story details for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 have not yet been revealed. The films are expected to expand the world of Pandora, although the settings and conflicts that will shape the next chapters remain unknown.

With two more sequels reportedly scheduled, audiences could be following the franchise for several more years.