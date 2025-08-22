Will James Cameron unveil SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB 29’ first look during ‘Avatar 3’ India tour?

Highlights:

James Cameron reportedly being approached to launch Rajamouli’s next big film

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra lead the globe-trotting action adventure

Cameron earlier praised Rajamouli and RRR at Critics’ Choice Awards

First look expected in November 2025 ahead of Avatar 3 promotions in India

The much-awaited collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB 29, has taken an exciting turn with fresh reports suggesting that James Cameron may unveil its first look. The Hollywood director of Avatar and Titanic, who publicly praised RRR and Rajamouli’s vision, is expected to visit India later this year to promote Avatar 3. This has sparked speculation that he could officially reveal the teaser of the Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu action adventure.

James Cameron is tipped to unveil SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 during his India visit for Avatar 3 promotions Instagram/ssrajamouli





What is the connection between James Cameron and SS Rajamouli?

Cameron and Rajamouli first met at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where RRR won Best Foreign Language Film. At the event, Cameron not only praised the Telugu blockbuster but also held a lengthy conversation with Rajamouli about its craft. He later told Rajamouli he would be open to supporting him in the future. This professional admiration has now paved the way for rumours that he may be chosen to launch SSMB 29’s first look in India.





Why is James Cameron’s presence significant for SSMB 29 ?

If Cameron does unveil the teaser, it will mark a landmark moment in Indian cinema. His association would elevate the project’s international visibility, particularly in Western markets. Cameron’s films, including Titanic and the Avatar series, have grossed over £5.5 billion (₹58,000 crore) worldwide, giving him unmatched global reach. For SSMB 29, which already carries immense expectations after RRR, Cameron’s involvement could offer a grand platform that few Indian films have enjoyed.

James Cameron set to give SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29 a historic global launch Getty Images





What do we know about SSMB 29 so far?

While the official title has not been confirmed, the makers dropped a pre-look glimpse tagged with the word “Globetrotter,” sparking speculation that it could be the film’s name. Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, with Prithviraj Sukumaran also attached, the movie is described as a globe-trotting adventure inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise. Rajamouli has promised fans a “never-seen-before” cinematic experience, with the first look scheduled for November 2025. The film is currently in production and is expected to release in 2026.

Mahesh Babu’s rugged first look from SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 GlobeTrotter ignites fan excitement Instagram/urstrulymahesh





How are fans reacting to the James Cameron speculation?

Fans of both directors have flooded social media with excitement. Many see it as a historic collaboration bridging Hollywood and Indian cinema, while others believe the launch would underline Rajamouli’s growing global reputation. Some users have also debated the choice of India for the reveal, suggesting that global events like Comic-Con would have given it even wider reach. Despite this, Rajamouli’s Indian audience and Cameron’s promotional tour for Avatar 3 make the timing a perfect fit.

SS Rajamouli builds\u00a0Varanasi set in Hyderabad for SSMB29 shoot Getty Images





Could this redefine Indian cinema’s global footprint?

Rajamouli has already placed Indian cinema on the world map with RRR, which grossed over £120 million (₹1,250 crore) worldwide and earned an Oscar for Best Original Song. If James Cameron indeed unveils SSMB 29’s first look, it would further cement Rajamouli’s standing as a filmmaker with worldwide influence. For Mahesh Babu, the project is set to be his most ambitious outing yet, while Priyanka Chopra’s presence adds to its global crossover appeal.