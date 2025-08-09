Mahesh Babu first look from SS Rajamouli’s 'SSMB29 GlobeTrotter' sparks massive buzz ahead of November 2025 reveal

Highlights:

Mahesh Babu shared the first official glimpse from SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited SSMB29 on his 50th birthday.

The film is tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, though its official title is unconfirmed.

Rajamouli promised a “never-before-seen” full reveal in November 2025.

The film reportedly features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with high-budget global action sequences.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu marked his 50th birthday by sharing the first official glimpse from his highly anticipated collaboration with director SS Rajamouli. The project, tentatively titled SSMB29 and hinted at as GlobeTrotter, is shaping up to be a global-scale action adventure.

The poster, unveiled on Saturday, shows a rugged close-up of Mahesh’s chest, partly smeared with blood, dressed in a worn brown shirt. Around his neck hangs a rudraksh mala with a trishul and Nandi pendant, an image loaded with symbolism that has set off fan speculation about his character’s backstory.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Mahesh wrote, “Thank you for all the love… I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter.”

The trishul and Nandi pendant in Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 GlobeTrotter poster sparks speculation Instagram/urstrulymahesh





What is the release date for the SSMB29 first look?

While the official release date for the full reveal has not been disclosed, both Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli confirmed it will arrive in November 2025.

In a statement posted on X, Rajamouli explained that the scale of the project is “so vast” that simple images or press meets would not do it justice. “We are working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a never-before-seen reveal,” he wrote.

Who is in the cast of SSMB29 ?

According to reports, SSMB29 features an ensemble cast to match its grand scale. Alongside Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra is said to be playing the female lead, although she has not yet confirmed her role publicly. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has already confirmed his involvement, while R Madhavan is rumoured to join the cast.

The film is said to be inspired by African adventure legends, with Mahesh playing a daring explorer. Sources claim that the actor will be performing his own stunts without a body double, raising expectations for the action sequences.

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran joins SSMB29 Getty Images





Where is SSMB29 being filmed?

Large portions of SSMB29 have reportedly been shot in Odisha, with international locations expected to feature prominently as the story spans multiple continents. The “GlobeTrotter” moniker hints at a globe-spanning narrative, with jungle expeditions, action set-pieces, and a storyline that moves across diverse terrains.

The shoot is set to resume in August 2025, following months of pre-production and planning. Rajamouli, known for blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, is expected to push the boundaries of scale and technical innovation yet again.

SS Rajamouli recreates Varanasi at Ramoji Film City for a key action sequence in SSMB29 Getty Images





Fan reactions to the first look

The teaser image sparked a wave of excitement online, with fans flooding social media timelines with birthday wishes and speculation about the plot. Many hailed the rugged new avatar, while others predicted box office domination.

Mahesh Babu\u2019s dramatic new look for SSMB 29 sparks a social media frenzy as fans compare him to Mufasa and a Hollywood action hero Getty Images/ Twitter





“This will break Baahubali and Dangal records,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Can’t wait for November.” Despite the minimal reveal, the cryptic symbolism has only deepened curiosity around Rajamouli’s latest vision.