SS Rajamouli unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran’s menacing Kumbha in 'Globetrotter' starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra

Highlights:

Rajamouli unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran’s look as the antagonist Kumbha

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra also star in the big-budget adventure

Fans spot similarities with Krrish 3’s Kaal and Spider-Man’s Doc Ock

Official teaser and title reveal set for 15 November in Hyderabad

SS Rajamouli has revealed Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from Varanasi/Globetrotter, his much-talked-about collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The RRR director called Prithviraj “one of the finest actors” he has worked with while unveiling the character poster of Kumbha, a menacing figure seated in a futuristic wheelchair fitted with robotic arms.

Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns as Kumbha in Globetrotter first look Instagram/ssrajamouli





Why the look stands out

The poster shows Prithviraj as Kumbha, pale, intense, and still with four mechanical arms curling behind his chair. The design has drawn immediate comparisons with Vivek Oberoi’s Kaal from Krrish 3 and Marvel’s Doctor Octopus. Rajamouli’s caption on X read, “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I told him he’s one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this ruthless, powerful antagonist was creatively satisfying.”

Prithviraj shared the same image with the caption, “Presenting KUMBHA. The most complex mind I’ve ever played.” Mahesh Babu added to the excitement by reposting the image and writing, “Stood on the other side… time to meet you head-on, KUMBHA.”





What’s it about?

Globetrotter, also called Varanasi for now, is the working title for SSMB29. It’s an action adventure that goes across the world. He travels across countries looking for a hidden secret. Sources say major sequences have been shot in Kenya’s forests, with a massive Kashi set recreated at Ramoji Film City.

The trishul and Nandi pendant in Mahesh Babu\u2019s SSMB29 GlobeTrotter poster sparks speculation \u200bInstagram/urstrulymahesh





How fans reacted to Prithviraj’s first look

Fans flooded Reddit and X with side-by-side images of Prithviraj’s Kumbha and Oberoi’s Kaal. One user joked, “Charles Xavier meets Doc Ock,” while another wrote, “He did it before,” posting an image of Vivek Oberoi from Krrish 3. Despite the memes, many praised the detailing and tone of the reveal, calling it “pure Rajamouli scale.”

When will the teaser drop?

The team will unveil the film’s title and first teaser on 15 November at Ramoji Film City. The event will stream live on JioHotstar. The teaser will come soon. Shooting will probably go on through 2026 and could release in 2027.