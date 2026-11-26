Highlights
- BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend will take place in Brighton's Preston Park from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 May 2027, Greg James revealed on his Breakfast Show on Thursday
- Around 70 acts are expected, with about 80,000 fans, according to reports
- Headliners, the line-up and ticket details have not been announced, and will follow on Radio 1 in the coming months
- The BBC says a proportion of tickets will be reserved for local residents
Radio 1's Big Weekend is heading to Brighton in 2027. Greg James announced on Thursday 26 November, on air on Radio 1 Breakfast, that Preston Park will host the festival over the late May bank holiday weekend.
Radio 1's Big Weekend 2027: the facts
|Question
|Answer
|Where
|Preston Park, Brighton
|When
|Friday 28 to Sunday 30 May 2027
|Announced
|Thursday 26 November 2026, by Greg James on Radio 1 Breakfast
|Acts
|About 70, from major names to emerging artists
|Expected crowd
|Around 80,000 fans, according to reports
|Tickets
|On-sale date and prices not yet announced
|Line-up
|Not yet announced
|Watch and listen
|Live on Radio 1, with performances on BBC Sounds and Radio 1's iPlayer channel, live and on demand
|Partner
|Brighton & Hove City Council
Why has Radio 1 chosen Brighton?
"If Radio 1 was a place, it would be Brighton," James said, pointing to the city's musical heritage, and its love of bringing different people together. He also said the event would be "amazing". Brighton has produced bands including Royal Blood and The Kooks.
The council's leader, Bella Sankey, said the city was "a perfect home for Radio 1's Big Weekend", and that the festival would provide "a real showcase for the city and a boost for local businesses". Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said the station was "really excited to be taking the festival to Brighton in 2027".
The BBC says Big Weekend is held in a new place each year, often in towns and cities that do not get many big live music events, and that previous editions have generated millions of pounds for their host cities.
When do Radio 1's Big Weekend 2027 tickets go on sale?
That has not been announced. The BBC says ticket arrangements, including the on-sale date and prices, will be revealed in the coming months. Big Weekend tickets are usually significantly cheaper than those for most major festivals, and a proportion is reserved for local residents.
Who is playing Radio 1's Big Weekend 2027?
No acts have been named yet. Radio 1 will announce the headliners and the full line-up in the coming months. The BBC describes the 70 or so acts as a mix of established UK and international artists and new, emerging talent.
Where has Radio 1's Big Weekend been recently?
|Year
|Host
|2023
|Dundee
|2024
|Luton
|2025
|Liverpool, at Sefton Park, where about 100,000 fans attended in what was dubbed "Scouse Coachella"
|2026
|Sunderland, at Herrington Country Park, with Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson and Fatboy Slim headlining
|2027
|Brighton, at Preston Park
What happens next?
The line-up and tickets will be announced on Radio 1 over the coming months. Further along the south coast, Victorious Festival is due to return to Southsea in August 2027.