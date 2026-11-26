Radio 1's Big Weekend is heading to Brighton in 2027. Greg James announced on Thursday 26 November, on air on Radio 1 Breakfast, that Preston Park will host the festival over the late May bank holiday weekend.

Question Answer Where Preston Park, Brighton When Friday 28 to Sunday 30 May 2027 Announced Thursday 26 November 2026, by Greg James on Radio 1 Breakfast Acts About 70, from major names to emerging artists Expected crowd Around 80,000 fans, according to reports Tickets On-sale date and prices not yet announced Line-up Not yet announced Watch and listen Live on Radio 1, with performances on BBC Sounds and Radio 1's iPlayer channel, live and on demand Partner Brighton & Hove City Council

Why has Radio 1 chosen Brighton?

"If Radio 1 was a place, it would be Brighton," James said, pointing to the city's musical heritage, and its love of bringing different people together. He also said the event would be "amazing". Brighton has produced bands including Royal Blood and The Kooks.

The council's leader, Bella Sankey, said the city was "a perfect home for Radio 1's Big Weekend", and that the festival would provide "a real showcase for the city and a boost for local businesses". Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said the station was "really excited to be taking the festival to Brighton in 2027".

The BBC says Big Weekend is held in a new place each year, often in towns and cities that do not get many big live music events, and that previous editions have generated millions of pounds for their host cities.

When do Radio 1's Big Weekend 2027 tickets go on sale?

That has not been announced. The BBC says ticket arrangements, including the on-sale date and prices, will be revealed in the coming months. Big Weekend tickets are usually significantly cheaper than those for most major festivals, and a proportion is reserved for local residents.

Who is playing Radio 1's Big Weekend 2027?

No acts have been named yet. Radio 1 will announce the headliners and the full line-up in the coming months. The BBC describes the 70 or so acts as a mix of established UK and international artists and new, emerging talent.

Where has Radio 1's Big Weekend been recently?

Year Host 2023 Dundee 2024 Luton 2025 Liverpool, at Sefton Park, where about 100,000 fans attended in what was dubbed "Scouse Coachella" 2026 Sunderland, at Herrington Country Park, with Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson and Fatboy Slim headlining 2027 Brighton, at Preston Park

What happens next?

The line-up and tickets will be announced on Radio 1 over the coming months. Further along the south coast, Victorious Festival is due to return to Southsea in August 2027.