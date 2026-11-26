Highlights

Twinkle Khanna surprised Akshay Kumar with a hilarious phone call during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 9.

She teased her husband for appearing on the show without being paid and complained about his early-morning bhajans.

Akshay also shared a cheeky response during the rapid-fire round and learnt a viral dance step from fellow guest Ravi Kishan.

Twinkle Khanna brought her trademark wit to the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9, giving husband Akshay Kumar a playful roasting during a surprise phone call.

The former actress and author did not hold back as she teased the Bollywood star about his appearance on the show, his early-morning habits and even his bathroom etiquette.

Twinkle Khanna questions Akshay Kumar's free appearance

During the episode, Akshay called Twinkle and put her on speakerphone. She immediately complained about him interrupting her sleep by playing devotional songs early in the morning.

"I barely slept last night. Then you woke me up early in the morning. Who plays bhajans at 6 am? And then on top of that, you're singing even louder, like you're some Anup Jalota. How many times have I told you? At least shut the bathroom door properly," she said.

When Twinkle asked where he was, Akshay told her that he was shooting for Koffee With Karan. She then revealed that she had recently spoken to host Karan Johar, who had invited her to judge the episode's rapid-fire round.

However, it was the revelation that Akshay was appearing on the show for free that caught her attention.

"But I didn't know you're doing it today. Oh. You're doing it for free. I'm shocked," she remarked.

Karan quickly joined the conversation, jokingly asking: "Oh, are you? So you want money for everything? You want money for everything?"

Ravi Kishan teaches Akshay his viral hook step

The episode also featured actor Ravi Kishan, who joined Akshay for some light-hearted moments.

Ravi taught Akshay his viral hook step, which features a distinctive swag walk, adding to the fun between the two guests.

Akshay Kumar's cheeky rapid-fire answer

Akshay also delivered a cheeky response during the rapid-fire round when asked to choose between spending a year without intimacy or a year without exercise.

The Housefull actor replied: "Isn't sex the best workout?"

His appearance alongside Ravi was filled with humorous exchanges, personal anecdotes and playful confessions, with Twinkle's unexpected phone call emerging as one of the episode's memorable moments.