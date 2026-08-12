Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Ridley Scott returns to fantasy with Amazon adaptation of 'The Folk of the Air'

The story follows a mortal girl caught in the dangerous politics of a faerie kingdom

Ridley Scott returns to fantasy with Amazon adaptation of 'The Folk of the Air'

idley Scott’s Scott Free Productions is teaming with Amazon for a new fantasy series

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions is teaming with Amazon for a new fantasy series.
  • The project will adapt Holly Black’s bestselling The Folk of the Air books.
  • The story follows a mortal girl caught in the dangerous politics of a faerie kingdom.

Ridley Scott is heading back into fantasy, this time with Amazon and a bestselling faerie saga. The filmmaker’s Scott Free Productions is teaming up with Amazon to adapt Holly Black’s The Folk of the Air into a new series, bringing the world of Elfhame and its ruthless royal court to the screen. Black confirmed the collaboration in an interview with People.

What is Ridley Scott adapting?

The Folk of the Air is a fantasy series centred on Jude Duarte, a mortal girl whose life changes after her parents are brutally murdered and she is taken to the faerie world of Elfhame.

Raised among faeries who look down on humans, Jude becomes determined to earn a place in their world. Her ambitions draw her into the dangerous politics of the High Court, where betrayals, shifting alliances and struggles for power shape her fight for survival.

The main saga begins with The Cruel Prince, followed by The Wicked King and The Queen of Nothing. The wider universe also includes companion stories and the Stolen Heir duology, giving the adaptation a substantial body of material to draw from.

Why Ridley Scott is an interesting choice for the fantasy series

Scott is best known for films including Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven, but he has explored fantasy before.

His 1985 film Legend, starring Tom Cruise, Mia Sara and Tim Curry, remains a cult fantasy title and was one of his earliest ventures into the genre. He has also directed large-scale historical films including Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Last Duel and Gladiator II.

Scott Free has also become increasingly involved in major genre productions for television. The company is behind Raised by Wolves, Alien: Earth and the upcoming Blade Runner 2099.

There is no confirmation yet that Scott himself will direct episodes of The Folk of the Air. The series is currently being developed with Scott Free and Amazon, while further creative details, including its writer or showrunner, have yet to be announced.

Amazon’s next big fantasy bet

The adaptation arrives as Amazon continues to invest heavily in fantasy. Prime Video is already home to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, while the streamer previously adapted Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time.

For The Folk of the Air, however, the appeal lies in a different mix of fantasy, royal intrigue and a complicated central relationship. Jude’s struggle to gain power in a world that considers her an outsider gives the series a story that extends beyond its faerie setting.

With Scott Free now attached, the adaptation marks a notable return to fantasy for one of Hollywood’s most established genre filmmakers and puts Black’s Elfhame firmly in Amazon’s sights as its next potential fantasy franchise.

amazonadaptationridley scottthe folk of the air amazon adaptation
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good
Entertainment

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event
Entertainment

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event

harpz-kaur-surinderella
Entertainment

Harpz Kaur brings Bollywood magic to Surinderella

More For You

Vikram’s lar gibbon video: India's forest department starts probe into exotic animal trade

Wildlife authorities will verify the origin and documentation of the lar gibbon

X/ letscinema

Vikram’s lar gibbon video: India's forest department starts probe into exotic animal trade

Highlights

  • Wildlife authorities will verify the origin and documentation of the lar gibbon featured in Vikram’s social media video.
  • The threatened primate is protected under international wildlife trade rules and Indian wildlife law.
  • Conservationists have raised concerns about the illegal trade in young gibbons and the harm caused during their capture.

Actor Vikram’s video featuring a lar gibbon has prompted wildlife authorities in Chennai to examine how the protected exotic animal came to be kept in a private setting.

The video, shared by Vikram on social media, shows the actor interacting with a well-grown lar gibbon. While the footage quickly attracted attention online, it also raised questions among wildlife officials and conservationists about the animal’s source and whether its owner has the necessary documentation.

Keep ReadingShow less