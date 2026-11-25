Highlights

Brooklyn Beckham has become the sole owner of the trademark to his name after Victoria Beckham transferred control to him.

The transfer was completed on November 17, following Victoria's decision to relinquish ownership.

The trademark dispute was among the issues Brooklyn raised in his explosive statement about his family in January.

The move could allow him to expand his business ventures using his own name.

Brooklyn Beckham has finally gained control of the trademark to his own name after his mother, Victoria Beckham, transferred ownership to him, months after a public fallout with his family.

According to the Daily Mail, the transfer was completed on November 17, making the 27-year-old the sole owner of the trademark. Victoria had originally registered the trademark in her son's name in 2016, when he was 16 and still a minor.

The fashion designer is understood to have registered trademarks for her other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as part of an effort to protect their names from commercial misuse.

However, with Brooklyn's trademark due for renewal this year, Victoria filed paperwork with the Intellectual Property Office to relinquish her control and transfer ownership to her eldest son.

The move has been viewed as a possible olive branch amid the ongoing family rift, although neither Victoria nor Brooklyn has publicly confirmed that reconciliation was the reason behind the transfer.

Why Brooklyn Beckham wanted control of his name

The trademark issue was among the grievances Brooklyn raised in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram in January.

In his post, he accused his parents of prioritising the 'Brand Beckham' image over their family relationships and claimed they had attempted to pressure him into signing away the rights to his name before his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children," he claimed.

He also alleged that his refusal to sign the agreement affected a potential financial arrangement and changed the way his parents treated him.

The claims added to the public tensions between Brooklyn and his family, with the 27-year-old and his wife reportedly having little contact with David and Victoria Beckham for nearly two years.

What does owning his name trademark mean?

The transfer gives Brooklyn greater control over the commercial use of his name across the categories covered by the trademark.

These include cosmetics, clothing, sportswear, television programmes and music.

He already has his own hot sauce brand, Cloud23, and the trademark ownership could give him greater freedom to develop future business ventures and merchandise under his name.

The Beckham family has previously used trademarks to protect its members' individual brands. David Beckham registered his name as a trademark in 2000, while Victoria secured hers in 2002 as she pursued a solo music career.

Where do David and Victoria Beckham stand with their son?

Brooklyn's relationship with his parents has remained strained following his January statement, in which he also accused them of attempting to damage his relationship with Peltz.

The couple, who live in Los Angeles, have reportedly remained distant from the Beckham family despite attempts by David and Victoria to repair the relationship.

The trademark transfer has therefore drawn attention as a significant development in the ongoing family dispute.

The Beckham family's combined fortune is estimated at around $673 million, according to the figures cited in the original report. This is considerably lower than the estimated $1.6 billion fortune of Peltz's father, American businessman Nelson Peltz.