- Muhammad Zeeshan Ali becomes first foreign astronaut on a Chinese space mission
- Pakistan Air Force pilot docks with China's Tiangong space station
- He will carry out experiments on microalgae and quinoa during a five-day stay
- Pakistan's foreign minister hails "historic mission"
A PAKISTANI astronaut has become the first foreigner to board China's Tiangong space station, in what Pakistan's foreign minister called a "historic mission".
Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old Pakistan Air Force pilot and payload specialist, launched on Wednesday morning aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft from the Jiuquan launch centre in north-west China, alongside Chinese pilot Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi.
The spacecraft docked with the Tiangong about three and a half hours after launch. The China Manned Space Agency said the launch was a "complete success" and that the crew had completed the first "space handshake" between Chinese and foreign astronauts.
Experiments in orbit
Ali will spend about five days in orbit, carrying out experiments including growing microalgae as a potential source of food and oxygen for future missions and testing the effects of spaceflight on quinoa seeds, Pakistan's space agency said.
He will return to Earth on the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft with Chinese astronaut Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai Ka-ying, Hong Kong's first astronaut.
'A proud moment'
"A proud moment for Pakistan, this mission will inspire our youth and advance our aspirations in science and technology," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on social media.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: "Pakistan-China friendship is surpassing the heights of the Himalayas, in its journey to outer space."
Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, saying Beijing stood ready to champion the "peaceful use of outer space".
China and Pakistan signed a deal in February 2025 for China to train Pakistani astronauts.
Ali is not the first Pakistani in space. Monaco-based adventurer Namira Salim flew on Virgin Galactic's Galactic 04 mission in October 2023.
China's space ambitions
China has invested billions in its space programme and aims to land astronauts on the Moon before 2030, competing with the US Artemis programme. Astronaut Zhu Yangzhu will remain on Tiangong to complete China's first full year in space.
(With inputs from agencies)