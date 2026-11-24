Highlights

The 19-year-old is the first woman from Kerala to represent India at Miss Universe in the pageant's 75-year history.

Originally from Mavelikkara, Kaziah grew up in Abu Dhabi and is currently studying law in Bengaluru.

British Asians and the wider Indian diaspora can support her through the official MU Fan app's public voting feature.

Kaziah Liz Mejo is putting Kerala in the international spotlight as she represents India at the 75th edition of Miss Universe.

The 19-year-old has made history by becoming the first woman from Kerala to represent the country at the global beauty pageant in its 75-year history. Her achievement is also a moment of pride for the Malayali community, including those living in Britain and across the wider Indian diaspora.

Originally from Mavelikkara, Kaziah grew up in Abu Dhabi before moving to Bengaluru to pursue a law degree. Alongside her studies, she has built a career in modelling and developed interests in music, dance and acting.

How British Asians can vote for Kaziah Liz Mejo

British Asians, particularly members of the UK's Malayali community, can show their support for Kaziah through the official Miss Universe app, known as the MU Fan app.

To cast a vote:

Download the official Miss Universe app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Open the app and find the voting section. Search for India in the contestant list and select Kaziah Liz Mejo. Open her profile and choose the available voting option. Follow the instructions to submit your vote.

The contestant receiving the highest number of public votes will automatically secure a place among the Top 30 semifinalists. The public vote does not determine the overall winner.

Fans should check the app for the latest voting status, deadline, eligibility requirements and any applicable charges before participating.

Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo?

Kaziah is a trained classical dancer with 12 years of experience. She also sings and plays the violin and drums, and has explored acting and public speaking. She made her Malayalam cinema debut with Shylock.

Her pageant journey gained momentum earlier in 2026 when she won Miss Universe Kerala, becoming the youngest titleholder in the state competition. She went on to win Miss Universe India on August 23 in Jaipur, competing against 52 contestants.

At the international competition, she has celebrated her Malayali roots through outfits inspired by Kerala's cultural and textile heritage. Her national costume paid tribute to the state's traditions, while another look drew inspiration from the Kasavu saree.

In a backstage video shared by the official Miss Universe India account, Kaziah addressed audiences in Malayalam.

"We've created history by being the first representative of Kerala at Miss Universe in 75 years. I've given it my all," she said.

Can Kaziah add another Miss Universe title to India's record?

India has won the Miss Universe crown three times. Sushmita Sen became the country's first winner in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.

Kaziah is now hoping to add another milestone to that record at the 75th edition, taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The grand finale is scheduled for November 24, with 116 contestants competing for the crown. Mexico's reigning Miss Universe, Fátima Bosch, will crown her successor.

For Malayalis in Britain and elsewhere, Kaziah's journey is an opportunity to celebrate a young woman bringing Kerala's identity and heritage to an international platform.