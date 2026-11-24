Highlights

Anupam Kher recalled how Deepika Padukone's modelling background initially affected her ability to portray everyday characters during acting training.

The actress struggled with an exercise that required her to convincingly play a domestic worker sweeping the floor.

Deepika was reportedly frustrated and almost in tears before completing the exercise, according to Anupam.

Deepika Padukone's transition from modelling to acting was not without its challenges. Anupam Kher has recalled how the actress struggled with an unusual classroom exercise during her early training, revealing that she was almost in tears before finally getting it right.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the 2026 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday (November 22), Anupam shared an incident from Deepika's time at his Mumbai-based acting institute, Actor Prepares.

Deepika Padukone's acting training before Bollywood debut

Before making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007, Deepika completed a three-month acting course at Actor Prepares.

Recalling her time as a student, Anupam explained that her modelling experience and polished personality sometimes made it difficult for her to portray ordinary characters convincingly.

He said: "Deepika Padukone was our student in the second batch. She was a well-known model. Farah decided to cast her in the film with Shah Rukh Khan. It was a three-month course. Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability."

The unusual exercise that left Deepika frustrated

Anupam recalled assigning Deepika the task of portraying a domestic worker sweeping the floor. However, he felt she was still performing the simple activity with the elegance and charm associated with her modelling background.

To demonstrate what he expected, he called his domestic helper into the classroom and asked her to sweep the floor.

He said: "One day, I was taking the class and told her to play a maid, who has to just sweep the floor. She was doing that also with a charm. Then, I called my home maid and asked her to sweep the floor. She did it with total conviction."

Deepika was almost in tears before getting it right

Anupam decided that Deepika would have to repeat the exercise until he was convinced by her performance.

The actress initially became frustrated and was almost in tears, but eventually managed to complete the task to his satisfaction. She also thanked him afterwards.

Recalling the experience, Anupam said: "I told Deepika that we would be doing this exercise till I believe you are actually doing it. She was frustrated initially, and almost had tears in her eyes. But, she did it and she thanked me. You have to do it. You have to constantly practise, and yet be street smart to get work."

Meanwhile, Anupam is associated with Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, in which he voices Jatayu and also provides narration.