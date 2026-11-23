Highlights

Stranger Things cast members have dismissed the viral theory that Netflix would release a secret ninth episode.

Noah Schnapp confirmed that the production never filmed an additional episode.

Jamie Campbell Bower and Shawn Levy explained how social media speculation fuelled fans' expectations of another instalment.

Stranger Things fans hoping for a surprise ninth episode have received disappointing news, as members of the cast and production team have dismissed the theory that Netflix was hiding an alternative ending.

The speculation, which spread across social media following the series finale, suggested that the ending was an illusion created by Vecna, the villain played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

Known as 'Conformity Gate', the theory claimed that the events shown in the finale were not real and that Netflix would eventually release another episode revealing the truth.

However, during a cast reunion in Los Angeles, actors Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower, alongside executive producer Shawn Levy, addressed the rumours and explained how the theory gained momentum.

Noah Schnapp confirms there was no secret episode

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series, directly addressed fans who continued to believe that another instalment had been filmed.

He confirmed that the production had never shot an additional episode and expressed surprise at how widely the theory had spread.

"I promise you we did not film another episode. I don't know where people got that from, I've never seen so many people convinced of something so wrong," he said.

His comments appear to put an end to speculation that Netflix was preparing to release a hidden continuation of the story.

Jamie Campbell Bower explains how the theory spread

Bower, who portrays Vecna, also reflected on the unusual fan reaction.

He explained that a promotional video for his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon contributed to the speculation after viewers began interpreting references to time and the number nine as possible clues.

Fans believed the references hinted at an upcoming ninth episode, although Bower clarified that they were not intended to reveal anything about the series.

"That was crazy, that was fucking crazy," he said.

He added that the video had been put together spontaneously while travelling to the airport, rather than being part of a planned promotional clue.

Shawn Levy says fans genuinely believed the theory

Executive producer Shawn Levy acknowledged that the speculation became so widespread that many viewers genuinely expected another episode.

He described the so-called episode nine theory as baffling and said social media had become a self-sustaining space for fan theories and speculation.

Levy also admitted that he knew fans would be disappointed when the promised additional instalment failed to appear.

The series finale left viewers debating Eleven's fate after her apparent sacrifice inside the Upside Down. Schnapp and Bower expressed their belief that the character had survived, while Levy suggested that the ending was deliberately open to interpretation.

Although the cast has now dismissed the secret episode theory, questions surrounding Eleven's fate continue to keep discussions about the Stranger Things ending alive.