Burnham to tell MPs the EU deal could make the next decade "much better"

He says the deal could add £17 billion to the UK economy

Badenoch says the figure was "plucked out of the air"

Three former prime ministers have raised concerns

PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham will tell MPs on Monday that his "landmark" deal with the EU offers a "very real prospect" that the next decade can be "much better" than the last.

He will describe the agreement, covering British food exports, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme, as "the single biggest growth measure to be delivered in this parliament", repeating his claim that it could add £17 billion to the economy.

"The ability to draw a line on a decade of drift and division is in our hands and I believe we should take it," he is expected to say.

Burnham will frame the deal as a choice between easing the cost of living or allowing food prices to rise, and between creating opportunities for young people or denying them.

Critics

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said British farmers would now have to follow rules set by Brussels, and accused Burnham of having "plucked that figure out of the air".

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called it a "very good day for the EU". Both will criticise the deal in speeches to the CBI conference on Monday.

Former prime ministers Theresa May, Sir Tony Blair and Rishi Sunak have also raised concerns. Sunak warned that reopening the debate on rejoining the EU could become a "huge distraction".

Burnham said the deal was "probably the limit of what we can achieve in this Parliament", but that both sides would hold an informal "brainstorming process" on the long-term relationship.

(With inputs from agencies)