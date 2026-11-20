Highlights

Combined wealth reaches £159bn, up £19bn in a year.

Hinduja family tops the list with an estimated £39bn fortune.

Lakshmi Mittal and Aditya Mittal see wealth rise by £9.9bn to £25.4bn.

The number of billionaires on the list rises from 17 to 19.

THE combined wealth of Britain’s 101 richest Asians has risen by £19 billion in a year, with more than half of that increase coming from a single family, according to the latest edition of the Asian Rich List.

The Hinduja family topped the annual ranking of the UK’s wealthiest Asians with an estimated valuation of £39bn. In second place were Lakshmi Mittal and his son Aditya, whose wealth rose by £9.9bn to £25.4bn. The family are the largest shareholders in steel giant ArcelorMittal, whose share price almost doubled over the past year.

Aditya Mittal Getty Images

In all, the combined wealth of the 101 wealthiest British Asians is estimated at £159bn, up 13.6 per cent from £140bn last year. In third place were industrialist Sri Prakash Lohia and his son Amit, who run Indorama, with a fortune of £14bn. Ranjit Singh Boparan, founder of 2 Sisters Food Group, saw his wealth increase by £770 million to £2.9bn.

Together, those four families accounted for nearly £15bn of the £19bn increase. The number of billionaires on the list also rose, from 17 to 19. The entry point remained £135m, unchanged from last year.

Lakshmi Mittal www.easterneye.biz

Shailesh R Solanki, executive editor of Asian Media Group, said, “This year’s list marks a genuine changing of the guard. The generation that arrived in Britain with little and built these empires is handing over to sons, daughters and nephews educated at Wharton, Eton and Imperial, who think globally from day one. They are taking family firms into electric vehicles, African fertiliser plants, artificial intelligence and a booming India. The founders’ values remain, but the ambitions are bigger than ever.”

At the Hinduja Group, Ashok Leyland has had a particularly strong year, with record sales and profits. Dheeraj Hinduja, its chairman, said the company was running at almost full capacity. It produced 220,000 vehicles last year and now exports to 50 countries. The group has also expanded its financial services business by acquiring Reliance Capital and taking a majority stake in Invesco’s Indian business.

For the Mittals, India is now the main growth story. ArcelorMittal’s joint venture with Japan’s Nippon Steel is expanding its Hazira plant in Gujarat to 15 million tonnes. In March, Lakshmi and Aditya attended the foundation stone ceremony for a new plant in Andhra Pradesh. It will initially produce eight million tonnes and eventually reach 17 million.

“India is obviously our new target,” said Lakshmi, 76. “And India reminds me of China 25 years back.”

Dr Vishwajeet Rana Eastern Eye

Lakshmi now resides in Switzerland and Dubai following changes to the UK tax regime. Aditya, the company’s chief executive, continues to live in Britain.

The Lohias’ Indorama began as a small cotton-yarn business in Indonesia in 1975 and has become one of the world’s leading fertiliser makers. In June, it completed a third production line at its urea complex in Nigeria, increasing capacity to about 4.2 million tonnes a year. In January, it bought a fertiliser and gas business in China. In April, it signed a $525 million (£395m) deal to build a phosphate fertiliser complex in Egypt. It also entered a new industry in March by acquiring a titanium dioxide plant in Huelva, Spain.

Boparan, described as the “chicken king”, has expanded in Europe. In February, his personal investment vehicle agreed to buy Heidemark, a German turkey and chicken processor with around 2,300 staff. Usually media-shy, Boparan spoke out in September about Britain’s food security, warning that families faced further food inflation without action.

“We need less talk and more action,” he said.

Amit Lohia and Sri Prakash Eastern Eye

Other big risers included Bestway founder Sir Anwar Pervez and his son Dawood, whose wealth rose by £800m to £4.2bn, and Cyrus and Priya Vandrevala, also up £800m to £5.5bn.

Bestway chairman Lord Zameer Choudrey and his family gained £420m to reach £2.15bn. Bestway reported revenue of £5.5bn for the year to June 2026. It surprised many by entering Pakistan’s car market as the sole distributor for Chinese carmaker Geely.

The biggest fall in the top 10 was recorded by Euro Garages co-founders Mohsin and Zuber Issa, whose wealth declined by £500m to £5.1bn.

Suneil Setiya Eastern Eye

One of the two new members of the billionaire club is Suneil Setiya, co-founder of London-based quantitative trading firm Quadrature Capital. His wealth rose by £600m to £1.4bn, lifting him from 23rd to 17th place.

Setiya, who studied physics at Oxford, established Quadrature with Greg Skinner in 2010. The firm uses mathematical models and technology to identify patterns in financial markets and has focused on major US technology shares, including Nvidia. It made an operating profit of £556m in the year to January 2025, and its founders shared a £360m dividend.

The figures behind the firm are striking. Quadrature’s UK operating company averaged 169 employees in 2026, with average wages and salaries of £4.55m per employee.

Setiya is usually a low-profile figure, but he made headlines this year when he was named as the buyer of Providence House, Nick Candy’s Chelsea mansion. The deal was reportedly worth more than £275m, making it London’s most expensive home sale.

He has also donated to charitable causes. In 2019, he co-founded the Quadrature Climate Foundation with Skinner, which reports commitments of $1.8bn (£1.34bn) to 332 organisations. He also chairs the UK Ice Hockey Foundation, which supports young players.

The other new billionaire is Tej Lalvani, the former Dragons’ Den investor. His family sold Vitabiotics, the vitamins company founded by his father Kartar in 1971, to Bain Capital for a reported £900m. The Lalvanis ranked 19th with £1.1bn.

The highest new entry is Dr Vishwajeet Rana, joint 37th with £510m. He founded Global Banking School (GBS) in 2010. It is now the flagship of GEDU Global Education, which he leads as chief executive. The group has more than 75,000 learners across 16 countries.

Akash Paul Eastern Eye

In 2023–24, GBS taught 22 per cent of all students on franchised university courses in England, according to Office for Students figures. The average age of its graduates this summer was 41.

Rana is a former HSBC banker. In October 2025, he announced a further £200m investment in Indian education. A school in Gurugram, run in partnership with Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, opened in August.

Education is a growing theme on the list. Professor Selva Pankaj and Dr Tharshiny Pankaj, whose Regent Global spans education, property and artificial intelligence, ranked 65th with £300m.

Behind the headline figures, this year’s list tells a quieter story about who now runs these businesses. Across many of Britain’s biggest Asian family firms, founders are handing over to their children.

At the Hinduja Group, brothers Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja are steering the business following the deaths of their uncle Srichand in 2023 and their father, Gopichand, last November.

Dheeraj, 55, has chaired Ashok Leyland since 2010. Sanjay, 62, chairs Gulf Oil International. They speak at least twice a day, wherever they are in the world.

Dheeraj said the older generation had always encouraged younger family members to take on leadership roles rather than cling to power.

Lakshmi Mittal said he had expected to learn from his son, not the other way round. Asked in 1997 whether Aditya would follow in his footsteps, he replied: “No, I’m going to follow his. Because he would come back with new knowledge of the new world.”

Aditya, 50, recalled that his father called him every day while he was at university in America and asked: “What have you learned that I can apply to the business?”

At Indorama, Amit Lohia, the group vice-chairman once nicknamed the “prince of polyester”, has led its latest acquisitions and investments.

At Bestway, change has come in stages. Haider Choudrey, 38, has been group chief executive since 2024 and flew to China to sign the Geely deal.

Dawood Pervez, 51, became chairman of Bestway Wholesale in July. Naser Khan, who is not a family member, succeeded him as managing director.

Sir Anwar, now 91, has always insisted that family members must earn their place. “My view is, and has always been, if my own family don’t work, how can I tell the people I employ to work hard?” he has said.

Hotelier Surinder Arora has handed the running of his hotels to his son, Sanjay, so that he can focus on his bid to build a third runway at Heathrow.

The Paul family has also seen a smooth handover. Lord Swraj Paul died last year, aged 94. His twin sons, Akash and Ambar, and daughter Anjli were already running the Caparo Group as his health declined. “If you look at our el POWER PLAYERS: Suneil Setiya; and (right) Lakshmi Mittal “It seems very strange, almost like the end of an era,” Anjli said.

At The Fragrance Shop, Sanjay Vadera’s sons, Dylan and Viyan, became commercial director and digital director, respectively, in April. They also co-founded Fraegra, a niche perfume boutique in Manchester, which Dylan described as “the next chapter for the group”

At Day Lewis, the pharmacy group founded in 1975, Kirit Patel’s children, Jay, Rupa and Sam, now lead the business he built with his brother. Sam has said the ambition is to reach 100 years and beyond.

Not every family is retaining full control. Sigma Pharmaceuticals, Hatul Shah has stepped back from day-to-day operations and appointed a non-family managing director. He describes the company as “family-owned, but not necessarily family-run”.

Some of the older generation have no plans to stop. Vijay Patel, 77, co-chairman of Waymade with his brother Bhikhu, said: “My vision is never to sit idle; I’ll never retire.”

The list also reflects concerns about Britain’s economic climate.

Surinder Arora Eastern Eye

Hotelier Surinder Arora, ranked 16th with £1.5bn, has chosen to stay in the UK, but worries about wealthy people leaving.

“We’ve lost so many people, so many taxpayers,” he said. “Sadly, it will come to hit us all in future generations.” Apurv Bagri of metals group Metdist, ranked 33rd with £600m, said wealth and capital could move more easily than many people assumed.

“If the people who generate the ideas leave or don’t come, you materially impact the outcome,” he said. “My worry for the UK is that is what’s happening.” Even so, the overall picture is one of growth.

The Asian Rich List will be launched at the Asian Business Awards in London on Friday (20).

Full coverage of the Asian Business Awards will be published in Eastern Eye’s November 27 edition.

Copies of the Asian Rich List are available for sale. For enquiries, email saurin. shah@amg.biz.