Highlights

William and Catherine discussed strengthening UK-India relations with Modi.

Modi highlighted the recently implemented UK-India trade agreement.

William visited Dharma Productions, where he watched Bollywood dancers perform.

Catherine met mothers and healthcare workers at a Mumbai maternity hospital.

The visit marked the couple's first trip to India in 10 years.

PRINCE WILLIAM and Catherine, Princess of Wales, met India's prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday (18) as they concluded their three-day visit to India, with discussions focusing on bilateral relations, trade and environmental cooperation.

The royal couple travelled from Mumbai to the national capital for the meeting, held at Modi's private residence. They also thanked the prime minister and the people of India for the welcome they had received during their visit.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said the meeting had focused on the "strength and importance of the UK-India bilateral relationship", including the longstanding ties between the two countries and opportunities to strengthen their partnership.

Modi described the meeting as a pleasure and said he looked forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Look forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world," he said in a post on X.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, poses for a photo with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan at Dharma Productions, one of India’s leading film production companies as it approaches its 50th anniversary and highlights the importance of film, television, fashion and the wider creative industries on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

The discussions also covered the success of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, held in Mumbai on Tuesday (17), and India's growing role in environmental innovation.

Founded by William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises projects working on solutions to environmental challenges. This year's ceremony was held in India for the first time, with winners receiving a share of £1 million in prize money.

Modi had earlier praised the prince for bringing the awards to India.

William visits Bollywood studio

Before travelling to New Delhi, William visited Dharma Productions, a prominent Bollywood production house in suburban Mumbai, while Catherine visited Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in the city.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks with performers at Dharma Productions, one of India’s leading film production companies as it approaches its 50th anniversary and highlights the importance of film, television, fashion and the wider creative industries on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

At the film studio, William watched dancers perform to a song from the Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which is partly set in London. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also present.

Dharma Productions founder Karan Johar said the prince had shown an interest in Indian cinema and its international reach.

"He was gracious and kind and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide," Johar said.

The visit also included an opportunity for Catherine to meet mothers and healthcare workers at the maternity hospital.

During her visit, she spoke to 29-year-old Jyoti Karande, who had lost one of her premature twin daughters. Her other baby remained in intensive care.

"Stay strong. Well done. You've clearly been very, very brave," Catherine told her.

First overseas tour in four years

The India trip was William and Catherine's first international visit together since 2022 and their first to the country in a decade.

Their programme in Mumbai included playing cricket with former India captain Sachin Tendulkar, visiting a craft school and attending the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Kate, Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India. Picture date: Wednesday November 18, 2026. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

In his speech at Tuesday's awards, William warned that the effects of global warming were becoming increasingly visible through repeated heatwaves and devastating floods. He described the moment as pivotal for the planet and called for action to address environmental challenges.

The visit was also a significant international engagement for Catherine following her cancer treatment in 2024.

The couple last met Modi during their official visit to India in 2016.

(with inputs from agencies)