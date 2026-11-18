BHARATIYA VIDYA BHAVAN London has appointed businessman Girish Sanger, pianist and composer Rekesh Chauhan and barrister Aparna Nathan KC to its executive committee, a statement said.

Subhanu Saxena, chairman of The Bhavan, said: “We are delighted to welcome such distinguished new members to the Executive Committee as we build for the future.”

Sanger, a businessman and hotelier, has experience in the hospitality and property sectors. He is the son of the late Joginder Sanger, a former chairman of The Bhavan, who played a role in the organisation's growth over several decades.

His appointment continues his family's association with the institution and brings business experience to its executive leadership, the statement added.

Chauhan is a British Indian pianist and composer who has performed at venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Southbank Centre and Symphony Hall in Birmingham. His work combines Indian and western musical traditions.

He received the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King's Birthday Honours in 2023 for services to music. Chauhan is also an ambassador for Future Talents, a music charity that supports young musicians.

Aparna Nathan KC is a barrister at Devereux Chambers, specialising in tax law. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she was appointed King's Counsel in 2019 and became a Bencher of Middle Temple in 2024.

Nathan trained in Bharatanatyam and has been associated with The Bhavan since childhood. She has also served on its education committee.

According to the statement, the appointments will strengthen the organisation's leadership and expanding its work in promoting Indian arts and culture across the UK.

Operating in the UK for more than five decades, The Bhavan promotes Indian arts and culture and works to maintain cultural links between India and Britain.