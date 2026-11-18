US proposes first major overhaul of green card hiring rules in 20 years

Jobs would have to be advertised for 90 days instead of 30

Exemption for nurses and physical therapists to be scrapped

Employers that made US workers redundant could be barred from sponsoring

FOREIGN workers hoping for a US green card through their employer could face a longer and tougher process under proposed changes to American hiring rules.

The US Department of Labor on Tuesday set out plans to overhaul the labour market test that employers must pass before sponsoring a foreign worker for permanent residency, the first major revision of the rules in 20 years.

The test forms part of the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) process, the first step for most employer-sponsored green cards. Employers must currently show that no suitable American worker has applied for the job.

“This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labor,” said Keith Sonderling, the US labor secretary.

Longer advertising, no tailored jobs

Under the proposals, employers would have to advertise vacancies for at least 90 days, rather than 30, and show they had made genuine efforts to recruit American workers.

They would be barred from tailoring job openings to foreign candidates and would have to use the same recruitment methods for sponsored roles as for any other vacancy. Print adverts would give way to online recruitment, job fairs and campus hiring.

End of exemption

The plans would also scrap an exemption that allowed employers to skip the labour market test for physical therapists, nurses and people of exceptional ability in the sciences or arts.

Laid-off workers

Employers would have to keep considering qualified American workers who had been laid off throughout the process. Some employers who had made American workers redundant in the previous two years would be barred from sponsoring foreign staff for the same or similar roles.

The department said the current rules were outdated and allowed some employers to use different hiring practices for sponsored jobs.

(With inputs from agencies)