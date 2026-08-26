US State Department has paused immigrant visa appointments worldwide

The training aims to screen out applicants likely to become dependent on US public benefits

A federal judge struck down a related Trump policy on Friday

The pause follows a proposed $103,265 application fee for H-1B visas

THE TRUMP administration has paused all immigrant visa applications across the world as the State Department aims to tighten restrictions and limit access to applicants who may become dependent on US "public benefits" reserved for qualified Americans, according to a report.

A US State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday that it launched a global training initiative at all US embassies and consulates worldwide and that appointments for visa services will be adjusted to accommodate the training.

According to a Financial Times report, the US is training consular officers to evaluate such requests "comprehensively and consistently." The training is focused on screening individuals who may become dependent on subsistence assistance or come under the definition of "public charge," the newspaper reported, quoting US State Department officials. A public charge is a label used by US immigration officials for a person who is likely to become primarily dependent on the government for financial support.

Immigrant visa applicants with scheduled interviews at US embassies and consulates have received emails stating their appointments were rescheduled, and that they would receive future notice of a new date and time, the report said.

"A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need," a State Department spokesperson told the FT. The spokesperson said the department launched a "global training initiative" in August to "ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently."

The State Department did not specify details on the training and its timeline, beyond saying it aimed to help consular officers screen out applicants deemed likely to become dependent on US public benefits.

The pause comes as the US has launched a crackdown against illegal immigration and also tightened rules governing the issuance of green cards. Trump has pursued an aggressive deportation drive and immigration crackdown that includes revocations of visas and green cards and rejection of applications over a range of reasons like political opinions and pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's assault on Gaza. He says the crackdown aims to improve domestic security.

Trump's immigration crackdown has been widely condemned by human rights groups as being discriminatory and in violation of free speech and due process rights. Rights groups also say the crackdown has created an unsafe environment in the US, especially for ethnic minorities who have raised concerns about racial profiling.

This decision to cancel all US visa appointments comes a day after the Trump administration proposed a new $103,265 application fee for H-1B visas. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Since assuming office in 2025, US President Donald Trump has pursued an aggressive crackdown on immigrants in the country. While Trump campaigned in 2024 on a platform of stopping illegal immigration, his administration has also made legal immigration more difficult - for example, by imposing new and expensive fees for applicants of certain work visas.

The pause follows an attempt by President Trump to block applications on a similar "public charge" basis, which included a block on applications from 75 countries, including Brazil, Colombia and Russia, selected by the administration. In January, the State Department paused the issuance of immigrant visas from almost 40 per cent of the world's nations, in a move that it said would prevent the entry of people who would "take welfare and public benefits."

Under the law, an immigrant can only be turned away as a likely "public charge" (someone expected to depend on government support) after a consular officer weighs that person's own finances, age, health, skills and family situation. However, this was struck down by a federal judge on Friday, who ruled it was "contrary to law" and outside the statutory authority of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CNN reported.

(With inputs from agencies)