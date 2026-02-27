Skip to content
Indian student enrolments at US universities drop 45 per cent as visa delays and policy uncertainty take toll

GMAC report reveals a major shift in global business education as Indian students turn away from the US amid visa hurdles

Overseas applications to Indian graduate management programmes rose 25 per cent

Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Feb 27, 2026
Highlights

  • Indian student enrolments at US universities fell 45 per cent in August 2025, driven by visa delays and immigration uncertainty.
  • International applications to Indian graduate management programmes rose 25 per cent.
  • The share of non-US candidates preferring the United States fell to 42 per cent in 2025.
Indian student enrolments at US universities dropped by 45 per cent in August 2025, marking one of the sharpest declines in recent memory, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council's 2025 Application Trends Survey.
The findings point to a significant shift in global business education patterns, with visa policy uncertainty, currency pressures and post-study work concerns emerging as the key factors driving Indian students away from North America and towards alternatives in Europe and Asia.

The report found that 90 per cent of US institutions identified India as the leading country where admitted students failed to enrol despite having paid deposits , a trend attributed primarily to visa delays, denials and interview bottlenecks.

The temporary suspension of student visa interviews in May 2025 under the Trump administration, pending updated social media vetting guidelines, created significant processing backlogs, leaving many Indian students unable to begin their courses on time.

Europe and Asia gain

As the US loses ground, Europe and Asia are emerging as clear beneficiaries. The share of non-US candidates preferring the United States fell to 42 per cent in 2025, down sharply from 57 per cent in 2019, while preference for Western Europe held steady at 63 per cent and rose by six percentage points year-on-year.

Applications from Central and south Asia to institutions within their home region and across East and Southeast Asia recorded steady growth.

Meanwhile 54 per cent of Asia-Pacific programmes reported higher international enrolment in 2025, compared to two-thirds of programmes in the Americas recording declines.

India's shifting role

India itself is playing an increasingly complex role in global education. Overseas applications to Indian graduate management programmes rose 25 per cent, suggesting the country is positioning itself as a study destination rather than merely a source of international students.

Financial pressures have compounded the shift - the Indian rupee's depreciation to record lows against major currencies in September 2025 reduced purchasing power, prompting students to prioritise affordability over institutional prestige.

Concerns over potential changes to the Optional Practical Training programme, which allows F-1 visa students to work for 12 months after graduation, have further dampened enthusiasm for US study, even though formal regulatory changes remain limited.

More For You

