Toxic review: A wild Yash ride or a very long KGF hangover? Critics weigh in

Highlights:



Yash: The undisputed centerpiece and most consistently praised element.

Kiara Advani: A standout, especially in the film’s emotional and romantic portions.

Visuals: Lavish production design and striking cinematography.

Biggest problem: Length, pacing and an uneven screenplay.

Audience reaction: Strongly divided, with spectacle winning fans while story and editing attract criticism.





Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has finally reached theaters, and the early verdict is anything but unanimous. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the 1940s-set gangster drama brings together Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. Across reviews, one point is clear: Yash remains the movie’s biggest attraction, but the film struggles to match its enormous visual ambition with equally compelling storytelling.

The critics agree on one thing: Yash owns the movie

Writing for The Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta gives Toxic 1.5/5, arguing that the film becomes an overwhelming barrage of violence rather than the emotionally rich “fairy-tale for grown-ups” it promises to be. Her central criticism is that, despite Mohandas directing, the movie ultimately feels like “a Rocking Star Yash film.”

Gupta praises Kiara Advani’s impact but finds the women largely defined through their relationships with Raya. She also objects to the film’s coarse sexual dialogue and relentless body count, concluding: “Too much sound, too much fury, signifying very little.”

By contrast, NDTV’s Latha Srinivasan is more generous, awarding the film 3/5. She calls Yash the driving force and praises the performances of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. Srinivasan also highlights the cinematography, music and production design, while acknowledging that the screenplay is less convincing than the characters.

Style over substance

Firstpost critic Zinia Bandyopadhyay gives Toxic 2.5/5. She says the movie initially feels heavily influenced by the KGF visual template, from its editing to its color grading, but argues that Yash’s star persona is used effectively.

Bandyopadhyay particularly praises Yash’s screen presence and Kiara Advani’s performance, while criticizing the movie’s excessive gore, slow-motion-heavy presentation and 3-hour-15-minute runtime. She also argues that the expected “female gaze” largely fails to materialize, leaving the movie operating within a familiar male-centric framework.

Her biggest complaint is pacing: scenes and dialogue are repeatedly stretched for impact, making parts of the first half feel as though the movie is running at “0.75x speed.”

The biggest question: Is this Toxic or KGF 3?

That comparison has become one of the most interesting talking points around the movie. Social media reactions have repeatedly pointed to a “heavy KGF hangover,” with some viewers praising Yash’s swagger while criticizing the screenplay and excessive slow-motion action. The Times of India reported divided early reactions, including praise for the visuals and Yash but complaints about story and pacing.

The Economic Times likewise highlighted strong reactions to the film’s visuals and action, suggesting that its spectacle is connecting with some audiences even as opinions about the story remain sharply divided.

One early social-media reaction summarized the split neatly: “Yash looks terrific and his charm carries the film,” while criticizing the movie for prioritizing “STYLE OVER SUBSTANCE.”

The verdict: A superstar event, not necessarily a great gangster movie

The consensus emerging from critics is surprisingly consistent. Toxic is ambitious, expensive, visually extravagant and unmistakably designed around Yash’s superstar image. Its strongest elements are the performances, production design, cinematography, action staging and Ravi Basrur’s music.

Its weaknesses are equally obvious: an overextended runtime, uneven editing, familiar KGF-style flourishes, excessive violence and a screenplay that sometimes seems more interested in creating whistle-worthy moments than developing its characters.

For viewers unfamiliar with Yash’s KGF phenomenon, the key takeaway is simple: Toxic is less a restrained gangster epic and more a maximalist Indian action spectacle. If Yash’s swagger, stylized violence and larger-than-life cinema are the draw, it may deliver. If you want tightly written crime drama, the critics suggest lowering expectations.