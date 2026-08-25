What went wrong between Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev? How their feud escalated

Highlights

Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev have become embroiled in a public war of words following her “Generation Gutter” remarks.

Ranaut has now accused Ramdev of crossing “every boundary of decency” and told him not to give her “character lessons”.

The actor-turned-politician also brought up the controversies surrounding Ramdev and Patanjali in her response.





Kangana Ranaut’s latest clash with Baba Ramdev can be traced back to her comments about protesters at Jantar Mantar.

The BJP MP used the phrase “Generation Gutter” while criticising the protesters, a remark that quickly drew backlash across public life and the entertainment industry.

Ramdev also objected to the description, bringing him into the growing criticism surrounding Ranaut’s comments.

What followed was not simply another disagreement over her choice of words. Ranaut and Ramdev soon began trading personal remarks, turning the original controversy into a much broader public spat.

Kangana turns the criticism back on Ramdev

Ranaut's latest response took aim directly at Ramdev's comments about her.

In an Instagram post, she said the yoga guru had “crossed every boundary of decency” and accused him of making inappropriate remarks about a woman.

She also rejected what she described as attempts to give her lessons about her character.

“Tumse toh bahut zayada behtar hai mera character,” Ranaut wrote, meaning, “My character is much better than yours.”

The actor-turned-politician also claimed that Ramdev was attempting to gain publicity by targeting her, escalating the exchange beyond the original dispute over her “Generation Gutter” comments.

Why Patanjali became part of the argument

Ranaut did not stop at responding to Ramdev's remarks about her.

She also invoked controversies surrounding Patanjali, the consumer goods company associated with Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, specifically referring to the company's legal troubles over misleading advertising claims.

Ranaut contrasted what she described as “rumours and gossip” about her with the Patanjali case, pointing out that she had never been reprimanded by the Supreme Court over similar claims.

Her reference was to proceedings involving Patanjali Ayurved's advertising practices.

In 2024, Ramdev and Balkrishna issued a public apology in newspapers after the Supreme Court took issue with the company's failure to comply with previous undertakings concerning misleading advertisements. They expressed regret and assured the court that the lapse would not be repeated.

By bringing that history into the argument, Ranaut effectively turned Ramdev's criticism back towards his own public controversies.

Ramdev's response to the latest attack

Ramdev has so far taken a more restrained approach to Ranaut's latest comments.

“The people of this country know who Swami Ramdev is and what his contribution has been,” he said, adding that he did not want to make remarks about people of such stature.

His response came after Ranaut had accused him of crossing the line with his remarks about women and said he needed to reflect on his perspective.

The dispute has therefore evolved considerably from the original “Generation Gutter” controversy. What began as a disagreement over Ranaut's description of protesters has now become a public exchange involving accusations about personal conduct, character and past controversies.

For Ranaut, her latest “my character is better than yours” remark represents another attempt to turn criticism directed at her back on the person making it. Ramdev, meanwhile, appears to be choosing not to prolong the personal exchange.