Jang Dong Yoon’s 'secret romance' has been hiding in one of his biggest K-dramas

Highlights

Actor Jang Dong Yoon is set to marry actress Kim Seung Yun in October.

The couple reportedly kept their relationship private for years, with even close friends unaware they were dating.

The pair first met while working on the 2019 K-drama The Tale of Nokdu.





Jang Dong Yoon is preparing to get married, but the actor's relationship has been kept so private that the announcement came as a surprise even to people close to him.

According to an exclusive report from Osen, Jang will marry actress Kim Seung Yun in October. The couple are planning a small ceremony attended by family and relatives.

Rather than a romance that unfolded publicly in front of fans, the pair have reportedly kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight since they first became close.

Even their friends were said to be unaware that the two were dating.

From co-stars to a private relationship

Jang and Kim first met in 2019 while working on the K-drama The Tale of Nokdu.

Kim, who was born in 1997, has primarily worked in independent and short films. Her career also has a creative connection to Jang, having appeared in several projects directed by the actor.

Their professional relationship therefore continued beyond their first meeting on The Tale of Nokdu, eventually developing into a personal relationship that the pair chose to keep private. That makes their wedding announcement particularly unexpected for fans who have followed Jang's career without knowing he had been in a long-term relationship.

Jang explains why the announcement seemed sudden

Following the report, Jang confirmed the marriage himself in a handwritten letter addressed to his fans.

The actor acknowledged that the news might appear to have come out of nowhere, but said the decision was not a sudden one. Jang explained that he had been thinking about marriage for a long time before ultimately deciding to take the next step.

His personal message also gave fans a little more context behind the unexpected announcement, making clear that while the public is only learning about the relationship now, the decision had been carefully considered.

A wedding kept close to family

The couple are expected to marry in October in a private ceremony, with the celebration limited to family and relatives.

After years of keeping their relationship away from public attention, Jang and Kim appear set to continue that approach with an intimate wedding rather than a large public celebration.

For fans, however, the announcement has offered an unexpected glimpse into a part of Jang's life he has largely kept away from the spotlight.