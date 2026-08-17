Anurag Kashyap confesses he ‘tried to push’ Shubhra Shetty away as their 20-year age gap weighed on him

Highlights

Anurag Kashyap has spoken candidly about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty and their 20-year age difference

The filmmaker admitted there was a point when he tried to distance himself from her because he became increasingly conscious of their age gap

Kashyap said he is happy in the relationship and does not want to lose what they have built together

Anurag Kashyap has opened up about the insecurities he once experienced in his relationship with Shubhra Shetty, admitting that their 20-year age difference became something he was increasingly conscious of as he grew older.

In a recent conversation with Janice Sequeira, the filmmaker, 53, discussed his relationship with Shubhra, who is in her 30s, and addressed both the scrutiny around their age gap and questions about marriage.

Kashyap acknowledged that there was a period when he attempted to create distance between them because of how aware he had become of the difference in their ages.

Anurag Kashyap admits he tried to distance himself

Speaking about the age gap, Kashyap said both he and Shubhra had experienced moments of self-consciousness, although he felt it more strongly.

“We’ve had our moments. We have been self-conscious. I’ve been more conscious,” he said.

He went on to explain that he became more aware of the difference as he got older while Shubhra continued to appear much the same.

“There was a point because her face doesn’t show her age. She still looks the same. She doesn’t look her age. So the thing is, the more I grew older and she kept looking the same, that’s when I became slightly conscious,” he said.

That feeling eventually led him to try to push the relationship away, as the attention surrounding their age difference began to affect how he viewed it.

Despite that period of uncertainty, Kashyap made it clear that he remains committed to the relationship.

‘I’m very happy to be with her’

When asked whether the couple planned to marry, Kashyap said marriage is not something Shubhra believes in.

Rather than focusing on whether their relationship fits conventional expectations, he said he is more concerned with continuing the life they have found together.

“I’m very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes,” he said.

Kashyap also reflected on his own fears about ageing and the future, saying he wants to remain healthy enough to spend as much time as possible with the people he loves.

“As long as we have found what we have found now, I’m happy with anything. I don’t want to lose this,” he added.

Shubhra’s emotional words about falling in love

During the conversation, Shubhra also recalled a deeply personal moment from their relationship.

She told Kashyap that falling in love had been on her bucket list and that experiencing it had given her a sense of fulfilment.

Her words affected the filmmaker deeply. According to Shubhra, Kashyap told her that meeting her had changed his outlook on life and made him want to live longer.

She described his response as a particularly sweet way of understanding their relationship.

Shubhra had previously worked as an assistant director at Kashyap’s production company, Phantom Films. The pair were first spotted together in 2015, and Kashyap publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2018.

While their age difference has continued to attract attention, Kashyap’s latest comments suggest that his focus is less on how others view the relationship and more on preserving what the couple have built together.