Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Taylor Swift's new haircut is her biggest change since 2014

Taylor Swift's new haircut is her biggest change since 2014

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year Award for “The Fate of Ophelia” onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana Ashok Oct 03, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3, then debuted a shorter cut in London weeks later, as Eastern Eye reported at the time
  • She's since evolved the look further, appearing with a new bob at a friend's wedding last month that outlets have called her biggest hair change since 2014
  • Her hairstyle has quietly tracked nearly every major turn in her career and life for over a decade
  • It follows a run of dramatic experiments this year during her Life of a Showgirl era, including a black bob and a chocolate-brown lob

A haircut that's kept rewriting itself since the wedding

Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3. As Eastern Eye reported at the time, her first public appearance after the honeymoon came weeks later at London's Annabel's, where she debuted a noticeably shorter, sleek cut alongside her now-visible wedding ring — itself a callback to her 2014 era, and, at the time, the most obvious change from her recent appearances.

The hair hasn't stopped moving since. Spotted last month at the wedding of longtime collaborators Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk, near Bath, Swift had evolved the look again: blonde lengths falling just past the shoulders, a dense, full fringe hitting at the brows. Outlets immediately clocked it as her most significant hair pivot since the original 1989-era bob in 2014 — not a new reveal this time, but confirmation that her post-wedding era has a hairstyle all its own, one she's still actively refining in public, appearance by appearance.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The pattern that's followed her for a decade

It's become something of a running joke among Swift watchers that her hair changes mean something. Looking back, it's hard to argue otherwise. The sharp 2014 bob arrived with 1989, the album that reinvented her as a full pop act after three albums of country roots. The shaggier, darker cut of the Reputation era in 2017 matched a record built entirely around image reinvention and public reckoning. Longer, softer waves carried her through Lover and the lockdown-era Folklore and Evermore, years defined by a quieter, more private persona. By Midnights in 2022 and the Eras Tour that followed, she'd settled into long, sleek blonde — a look built to last through a run of stadium shows rather than signal anything new.

This year broke that calm entirely. Promoting The Life of a Showgirl, Swift cycled through more hair changes in a matter of months than she had in the previous five years combined: a black bob, platinum blonde curls, and a "faded cocoa" chocolate-brown lob with curtain bangs for the 90s-styled Opalite music video. In spring, she revived the swooping, face-framing bangs of her 2016 look entirely for the iHeartRadio Music Awards — a nod fans read correctly as a tease toward re-recording her debut album.

Why this one actually matters

Against that backdrop, it would have been easy to read the new bob as just one more experiment in a year full of them. What makes it different is the context it's arrived in twice now — first in London, weeks after her own wedding, and again a month later at a friend's. Twelve years on from the look that first told the world Taylor Swift was becoming someone new, she's returned to almost the exact same cut at the exact moment her life has changed again — not announcing it this time, but quietly living in it.

Related reading: Taylor Swift revives her 2014-era hairstyle 12 years later during London night out

Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

india-pakistan-asian-games
Trending

India beat Pakistan to win second consecutive Asian Games cricket gold

india-cjp-protest
Trending

CJP takes on India's election chief: why Gen Z wants Gyanesh Kumar out

uk-people-smugglers
News

Nearly 50 arrested in crackdown on people smugglers using Irish route

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage
Entertainment

Sarmad Khoosat’s Lali questions traditions around marriage

More For You

Komal Rani Swarnkar breaks silence on Govinda rumours: ‘We are promoting Roopa, not a relationship’

The actress and Govinda have been seen together on several occasions

X/FantasyAfsane

Komal Rani Swarnkar breaks silence on Govinda rumours: ‘We are promoting Roopa, not a relationship’

Highlights

  • Komal Rani Swarnkar has addressed speculation surrounding her relationship with Govinda
  • She said their public appearances are connected to promoting their upcoming film Roopa
  • Komal clarified: “We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair”
  • She also hit back at unnamed actresses who have commented on the controversy

Komal Rani Swarnkar has responded to the growing speculation about her relationship with Govinda, making it clear that their recent public appearances were linked to their upcoming film Roopa.

The actress and Govinda have been seen together on several occasions, including during Ganpati celebrations, leading to questions about the nature of their relationship. Komal has now rejected the idea that their appearances were intended to suggest a romantic connection.

Keep Reading Show less