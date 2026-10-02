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Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets court protection after AI deepfakes allegedly misuse her identity

The court has directed the takedown of content allegedly using the actor’s identity

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets court protection after AI deepfakes allegedly misuse her identity

Samantha approached the Bombay High Court after alleged instances of her identity being used

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Bombay Court orders the takedown of allegedly unauthorised content using Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name, image and voice
  • The actor raised concerns over deepfake videos, morphed photographs and AI-generated content using her identity
  • The court’s interim order also covers alleged AI voice content, obscene videos and interactive chatbots

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has received interim protection from the Bombay Court after raising concerns over the alleged misuse of her identity through deepfakes and other unauthorised digital content.

The court has directed the takedown of content allegedly using the actor’s name, image, voice and other aspects of her personality without permission. The order also restrains the defendants from publishing or sharing further objectionable material involving her identity, including content created or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

What did Samantha tell the court?

According to reports, Samantha approached the Bombay Court after alleged instances of her identity being used across websites and social media platforms.

Her lawyer, Rashmin Khandekar, reportedly brought several examples before the court, including AI-generated voice content, obscene videos and interactive AI chatbots allegedly created using Samantha’s identity.

The case was heard by a single-judge bench led by Justice Madhav Jamdar, who passed the interim order.

Court protects Samantha’s personality rights

The court’s order covers several elements of Samantha’s public identity, including her name, image and voice.

The Bombay Court observed that her personality rights are connected to fundamental rights including privacy, personal liberty, freedom of speech and expression and human dignity.

The case comes as Indian courts continue to deal with complaints from celebrities over AI-generated deepfakes and the unauthorised use of their likenesses and voices. Earlier this year, the Bombay Court also granted relief to Preity Zinta over alleged AI-generated deepfakes and manipulated content.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Samantha was most recently seen in the female-led action thriller Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy.

She has also been linked to the action-fantasy series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, although further official details about her schedule and the project are awaited.

artificial intelligencedigital exploitationpersonality rightssamantha ruth prabhu
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