Samantha Ruth Prabhu warns digital violence against women is ‘destroying lives’ as deepfake cases rise online

Highlights:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu steps into UN Women India’s new campaign on digital violence against women

Video message lays out the real harms: stalking, doxxing, deepfakes, targeted abuse

16 Days of Activism runs 25 Nov–10 Dec with a sharp focus on online safety

Actor brings huge reach plus lived experience of online abuse

New film Maa Inti Bangaram now in production

The push against digital violence against women took a sharper turn this week as UN Women India brought in Samantha Ruth Prabhu as one of the public faces of its 2025, 16 Days of Activism campaign to combat online abuse. The actor released a short video talking about what she has seen and what many still do not want to admit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins UN call against digital violence against women as deepfake threats grow Getty Images





Why digital violence against women is central to Samantha’s new role

Samantha said the abuse women and girls deal with online is no different from the threats they face offline. She has lived through years of trolling, rumours, and image manipulation.

Her message was simple: online harm is real harm. It dents confidence, scares women into silence, and is everywhere now. She pushed for stronger legal action, faster platform response times, and clear accountability from big tech.

The UN Women India team said her voice would help pull national attention back to the basics like dignity, safety, and the right to speak without being attacked.





How the UN campaign plans to fight digital violence against women

The 2025 theme is “UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls.” The campaign calls on governments to name digital violence clearly in law, to prosecute it, and to stop treating online abuse as a harmless spat.

Tech companies are being told to clean up their platforms and publish transparent reports. The campaign also asks regular users to report threats and support survivors instead of watching from the sidelines.

India updated parts of its IT Rules to push platforms harder. This includes faster removal of harmful content, tougher checks, and clearer processes for women seeking help. It is still not perfect, but a shift.





Why Samantha’s presence changes the conversation

She has over 37 million followers: that alone moves numbers. But what shows is intent. Her statement was clear: “Behind every abusive comment or manipulated image is a real person whose dignity must be protected.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu warns digital violence against women is ‘destroying lives’ as deepfake cases rise online Getty Images





What’s next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Alongside the campaign work, she is shooting Maa Inti Bangaram with director Nandini Reddy, their first film together since Oh! Baby. She is producing this one too, which adds another layer to her comeback after health struggles. No big announcements have been made yet by UN Women India, but insiders say more video messages and public events will be released across the 16-day run.