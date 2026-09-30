Aishwarya Rai’s Paris Fashion Week walk sparks the latest ugly debate over an actress’s body

Highlights

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked for L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week alongside stars including Viola Davis, Kristen Bell, Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria and Kendall Jenner.

Her runway appearance quickly went viral, but parts of social media focused on her weight and appearance.

Fans also praised the 52-year-old actor, calling her a “queen” and celebrating her return to the Paris runway.

The reaction has renewed discussion about the way actresses continue to face scrutiny over their bodies and ageing.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the Paris Fashion Week runway in a glamorous appearance for L’Oréal Paris, but the conversation online soon moved away from the show itself.

The actor walked at L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Express Your Worth’ show alongside international stars including Viola Davis, Kristen Bell, Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria and Kendall Jenner. Wearing a custom embellished velvet cape by Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker, styled by Mohit Rai, she completed the look with a crown and her signature red lipstick.

She also greeted the crowd with her trademark flying kiss, followed by a namaste and heart gesture.

Yet, while fans celebrated the appearance, sections of social media turned their attention to Aishwarya’s body.

Aishwarya Rai faces comments about her weight

Several users questioned Aishwarya’s appearance, with comments focusing on her weight and whether she had changed physically.

Among the remarks were questions such as, “Is she pregnant?” and comments calling her “moti”, while another user suggested that she should use Ozempic. Others compared her appearance with other actresses and questioned whether she exercised enough to remain slim.

The comments reflect a familiar pattern in celebrity culture, where women are often judged against expectations of remaining slim and youthful regardless of their age.

Aishwarya, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, is now 52. Her appearance at Paris Fashion Week came as she continued her long association with L’Oréal Paris.

Fans call her a ‘queen’

The negative comments were not the only reaction. Many fans praised Aishwarya's confidence and runway presence, with the brand's social media pages filled with messages celebrating her appearance.

One fan called her “Forever the Queen”, while others described her simply as “Queen Aishwarya”. Another wrote that she “always conquers”, while a further comment praised her as a representative the brand would struggle to replace.

Her styling also sparked discussion, with some social media users saying they would have preferred a different look or hair colour. However, the dominant reaction from her supporters was admiration for seeing the actor return to the Paris runway.

A familiar debate around actresses

Aishwarya is far from the only actress whose body has become a subject of public discussion. Actresses including Katrina Kaif have also faced scrutiny over changes in their appearance, showing how quickly conversations around female celebrities can shift from their work to their bodies.

The issue is particularly noticeable when actresses age. Women can naturally experience significant changes to their bodies throughout adulthood, yet celebrities are often expected to maintain an appearance associated with their younger years.

Aishwarya’s Paris Fashion Week appearance was ultimately about a global fashion event and her continued association with L’Oréal Paris. But the reaction to her body shows how difficult it remains for actresses to step into the spotlight without their appearance becoming part of the conversation.