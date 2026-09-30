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Kareena Kapoor calls Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput ‘warm and lovely’ in unexpected reunion

Mira is married to Shahid Kapoor, who previously dated Kareena

Kareena Kapoor calls Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput ‘warm and lovely’ in unexpected reunion

The two have rarely been seen together publicly before their appearance on the show

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Kareena Kapoor will welcome Mira Rajput to the new season of What Women Want.
  • Kareena described Mira as “absolutely warm and lovely” after their meeting.
  • Mira is married to Shahid Kapoor, who previously dated Kareena.
  • The two have rarely been seen together publicly before their appearance on the show.

Kareena Kapoor surprised fans by sharing a photo with Mira Rajput, revealing that Shahid Kapoor’s wife will appear on the new season of her radio show What Women Want.

The meeting has attracted attention because of the Bollywood history connecting the two women. Mira has been married to Shahid since 2015, while Kareena and Shahid were in a relationship several years earlier.

Kareena Kapoor praises Mira Rajput

Kareena shared a photo with Mira on Instagram Stories and wrote: “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira Kapoor on the show today.”

Mira was pictured wearing a cream corset top with a black leather skirt, while Kareena wore a red top with a brown leather skirt.

The appearance marks the first time the pair have been seen together publicly in connection with Kareena’s show.

Mira Rajput’s Shahid Kapoor connection

Mira married Shahid Kapoor in 2015, several years after his relationship with Kareena ended.

Kareena and Shahid dated for around four years from 2004 to 2007 before going their separate ways. Kareena later married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, while Shahid and Mira tied the knot three years later.

Kareena and Saif have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid and Mira are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Mira’s appearance on What Women Want brings the two women together years after their respective relationships with Shahid and marks an unexpected crossover for Bollywood fans.

mira rajputshahid kapoorbollywoodkareena kapoor khan
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