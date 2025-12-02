Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

How Mira Kapoor turned content creation into a £90m wellness empire beyond Shahid Kapoor’s shadow

The entrepreneur expands her wellness and beauty push with high-end programmes, Athletifreak, Akind skincare and investments backed by global names like Jennifer Lopez.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor went from social media posts to building a £90m wellness and lifestyle brand

Instagram/mira.kapoor
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Mira Kapoor now backs a £90 million (₹961 crore) wellness brand and runs her own skincare line.
  • She launched Dhun Wellness in Mumbai, with programmes costing up to £1,639 (₹1.75 lakh).
  • Mira and Shahid Kapoor have invested in athleisure label Athletifreak.
  • She shares investment space with Jennifer Lopez through SARVA Yoga.
  • Her work routine is closer to a full-time job than a celebrity endorsement.

Mira Kapoor has turned her early content-creator phase into a steady business track, with her business ventures now ranging from a £90 million wellness investment to a luxury health centre in Mumbai. The shift has been slow, but it has pushed her beyond the “star wife” tag and into the lifestyle and beauty market where she seems firmly placed.

Mira Kapoor Mira Kapoor went from social media posts to building a £90m wellness and lifestyle brand Instagram/mira.kapoor


How Mira Kapoor moved from content posts to real business work

Mira says it started without a plan. She was posting simple lifestyle notes online and brands reached out. Some stayed with her and some she even backed with her own money.

She said in a recent interview that she trusted her instinct. If she used a product and felt it solved a real need, she considered putting money in. It wasn’t a formal strategy, but it slowly added up.

One of her earliest picks was Wellbeing Nutrition, which later grew to a valuation of £90 million (₹961 crore). That early win shaped the way she approached the rest of her work. She still talks about this phase with some surprise. “There was a spark, that’s all,” she said.


How Dhun Wellness became her day-to-day job

In May, she opened Dhun Wellness in Bandra. It runs as a luxury centre with sound healing, aura scans and reset programmes. Prices range from £70 (₹7,500) for a session to £1,639 (₹1.75 lakh) for a week-long cleanse.

She says she shows up like regular staff, takes calls, checks software and stays back if needed. People often expect her to be a figurehead, but she says the job needs a hands-on approach.

The centre has 13 treatment rooms and dedicated suites, making it one of the more expensive wellness spaces in Mumbai. For her, Dhun is a personal project, not just a brand extension.


Mira Kapoor’s business investments with Shahid and her sisters

Mira and Shahid invested in Athletifreak, a premium athleisure label founded in the US and brought to India through her sisters. The products sit in a higher price bracket with leggings around £75 (₹7,999) and jackets around £84 (₹8,999).

She liked the idea of three sisters building something together. It wasn’t planned but grew naturally, she said. The brand targets a gap in India’s fitness wear market, aiming at a gym-to-everyday style.

Mira Kapoor How Mira became a £90m entrepreneur starting with simple content postsGetty Images


Skincare, celebrity-backed yoga and other picks in her portfolio

Her skincare line Akind runs under Reliance Retail’s Tira and offers products starting at £2 (₹220). She works on formulas, textures and product ideas rather than leaving it to the lab team.

She has also invested in Uravu Labs, Artium Academy and Zama Organics. One of the bigger names linked to her is SARVA Yoga, also backed by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Its last valuation was reported at around £9.8 million (₹105 crore).

From blogs to business Mira Kapoor quietly built a £90m wellness empire with global investmentsGetty Images


What does this mean to Mira

For Mira, these choices form what she calls an “ecosystem of wellness”. She often says she is either fully involved or not at all. Looking at the pace and spread of her brands, the first seems more likely.

shahid kapoorcontent creationbusiness empirewellness brandsmira rajput

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan Akhtar says ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is back in motion, after resolving the long-running date hurdles

Instagram/priyankachopra

Farhan Akhtar confirms 'Jee Le Zaraa' back on track as Priyanka, Alia and Katrina clear their dates

Highlights:

  • Jee Le Zaraa is back on track after years of delays
  • Dates for Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif are now sorted
  • Director admits the long wait was “traumatic” due to repeated schedule clashes
  • The all-female road film remains unchanged from its original cast
  • Work is expected to begin soon, ending months of rumours about shelving

Jee Le Zaraa has been circling conversations since the day it was revealed. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were set, but the dates never aligned. Someone was always finishing a shoot, starting another, or flying out again. It dragged on for years. Farhan Akhtar has now said that the dates have finally been fixed, and the film can move ahead.

Jee Le Zaraa Farhan Akhtar says ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is back in motion, after resolving the long-running date hurdles Instagram/priyankachopra

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us