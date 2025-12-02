How Mira Kapoor turned content creation into a £90m wellness empire beyond Shahid Kapoor’s shadow

Highlights:

Mira Kapoor now backs a £90 million (₹961 crore) wellness brand and runs her own skincare line.

She launched Dhun Wellness in Mumbai, with programmes costing up to £1,639 (₹1.75 lakh).

Mira and Shahid Kapoor have invested in athleisure label Athletifreak.

She shares investment space with Jennifer Lopez through SARVA Yoga.

Her work routine is closer to a full-time job than a celebrity endorsement.

Mira Kapoor has turned her early content-creator phase into a steady business track, with her business ventures now ranging from a £90 million wellness investment to a luxury health centre in Mumbai. The shift has been slow, but it has pushed her beyond the “star wife” tag and into the lifestyle and beauty market where she seems firmly placed.

Mira Kapoor went from social media posts to building a £90m wellness and lifestyle brand





How Mira Kapoor moved from content posts to real business work

Mira says it started without a plan. She was posting simple lifestyle notes online and brands reached out. Some stayed with her and some she even backed with her own money.

She said in a recent interview that she trusted her instinct. If she used a product and felt it solved a real need, she considered putting money in. It wasn’t a formal strategy, but it slowly added up.

One of her earliest picks was Wellbeing Nutrition, which later grew to a valuation of £90 million (₹961 crore). That early win shaped the way she approached the rest of her work. She still talks about this phase with some surprise. "There was a spark, that's all," she said.





How Dhun Wellness became her day-to-day job

In May, she opened Dhun Wellness in Bandra. It runs as a luxury centre with sound healing, aura scans and reset programmes. Prices range from £70 (₹7,500) for a session to £1,639 (₹1.75 lakh) for a week-long cleanse.

She says she shows up like regular staff, takes calls, checks software and stays back if needed. People often expect her to be a figurehead, but she says the job needs a hands-on approach.

The centre has 13 treatment rooms and dedicated suites, making it one of the more expensive wellness spaces in Mumbai. For her, Dhun is a personal project, not just a brand extension.





Mira Kapoor’s business investments with Shahid and her sisters

Mira and Shahid invested in Athletifreak, a premium athleisure label founded in the US and brought to India through her sisters. The products sit in a higher price bracket with leggings around £75 (₹7,999) and jackets around £84 (₹8,999).

She liked the idea of three sisters building something together. It wasn’t planned but grew naturally, she said. The brand targets a gap in India’s fitness wear market, aiming at a gym-to-everyday style.

How Mira became a £90m entrepreneur starting with simple content posts





Skincare, celebrity-backed yoga and other picks in her portfolio

Her skincare line Akind runs under Reliance Retail’s Tira and offers products starting at £2 (₹220). She works on formulas, textures and product ideas rather than leaving it to the lab team.

She has also invested in Uravu Labs, Artium Academy and Zama Organics. One of the bigger names linked to her is SARVA Yoga, also backed by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Its last valuation was reported at around £9.8 million (₹105 crore).

From blogs to business Mira Kapoor quietly built a £90m wellness empire with global investments





What does this mean to Mira

For Mira, these choices form what she calls an “ecosystem of wellness”. She often says she is either fully involved or not at all. Looking at the pace and spread of her brands, the first seems more likely.