Kareena Kapoor’s candid confession about Shahid Kapoor relationship resurfaces and fans are intrigued

Highlights:

Kareena Kapoor once shared that she loved feeling “normal” in her Shahid Kapoor relationship.

The actress said ordinary moments with Shahid mattered more than grand gestures.

Kareena admitted she never rode his bike due to fear of heights and speed.

Their chemistry in Jab We Met remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up in the past about her Shahid Kapoor relationship, and a resurfaced throwback interview is once again catching attention. The actress, who dated Shahid in the mid-2000s before marrying Saif Ali Khan, reflected on the simplicity she valued most in their bond. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Kareena admitted that despite being one of Bollywood’s most high-profile couples, what she cherished most was the ability to live an ordinary life away from the spotlight.

Kareena Kapoor once shared she felt “normal” in her relationship with Shahid Kapoor Getty Images





What did Kareena Kapoor say about her Shahid Kapoor relationship?

In the candid conversation, Kareena revealed that the best part of her Shahid Kapoor relationship was the sense of normalcy it brought to her otherwise hectic life. She explained, “I get to be normal and do normal things,” highlighting how meaningful it was to experience everyday moments with the Kabir Singh star.

At the time of the interview, the couple were still in the early stages of dating. Kareena admitted they were protective of their romance and preferred to keep it private due to their demanding schedules. Despite the pressures of fame, the actress said the simplicity of being able to enjoy little things together stood out the most in her memory.

Kareena Kapoor admitted she never joined Shahid on his bike due to fear of speed Getty Images





Why did Kareena avoid Shahid Kapoor’s bike rides?

During the same interview, Kareena also confessed that she never rode with Shahid on his motorbike. She explained that she has always had a fear of heights and speed, which kept her away from the adventurous side of her then-boyfriend. While Shahid was often seen zipping around on two wheels, Kareena admitted that she preferred to keep both feet on the ground.

The revelation offered fans a glimpse into their real-life dynamic, showing that beyond the glamorous image, the couple had everyday quirks just like anyone else.

Kareena Kapoor reveals what she cherished most about Shahid Kapoor relationship in resurfaced interview Instagram/shah.idkareena





When did Kareena and Shahid Kapoor break up?

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s relationship came to an end in 2007, the same year they delivered their career-defining hit, Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. Their on-screen chemistry as Geet and Aditya is still considered one of Bollywood’s most beloved romantic pairings.

After the split, the former couple reunited professionally in Milenge Milenge (2010), a remake of Hollywood’s Serendipity. However, unlike Jab We Met, the film failed to make an impact at the box office.

Both stars eventually moved on in their personal lives. Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and the couple now have two sons. Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015, and they also have two children.

Kareena Kapoor says everyday moments with Shahid Kapoor mattered more than glamour in resurfaced interview Getty Images





What are Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor working on now?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. She is now set to collaborate with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for her upcoming drama Daayra, which also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, was last seen in Deva and has now reunited with his mentor Vishal Bhardwaj for an untitled action-thriller.





Even years after their breakup, Kareena’s throwback remarks on her Shahid Kapoor relationship continue to intrigue fans, showing the lasting impact of their romance.