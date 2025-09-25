Prithviraj Sukumaran questions Kareena Kapoor Khan in gripping first look of Meghna Gulzar’s 'Daayra'

Highlights:
- Behind-the-scenes video reveals the first look at Prithviraj Sukumaran as a police officer interrogating Kareena Kapoor Khan.
- Director Meghna Gulzar commences what she calls a "journey of blurred and crossed lines."
- The project marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 68th film and her first-time collaboration with the Malayalam star.
- Lyricist Gulzar made a special appearance on set, adding a touch of legacy to the first day.
The cameras are finally rolling on Meghna Gulzar’s much-anticipated crime thriller, Daayra. A behind-the-scenes clip straight from the Mumbai set offers a compelling first glimpse into the film’s world, showing Prithviraj Sukumaran in a police uniform deep in an interrogation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. This fresh collaboration, announced earlier this year, has sparked considerable interest, positioning the film Daayra as a serious exploration of societal crime and justice. The video also confirms the project’s scale, with production house Junglee Pictures backing this gritty drama.
Prithviraj Sukumaran questions Kareena Kapoor Khan in first look of Daayra Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
What does the Daayra behind-the-scenes video show?
Well, it’s not your typical, polished promo. It feels like someone just grabbed a camera and walked around the set. You see Kareena, completely focused, hunched over a script. Then the tone shifts: there’s Prithviraj, and he’s already in character. He’s leaning in, asking questions, the camera angle making the whole exchange feel claustrophobic. It’s a proper, intense police interrogation setup. And then, almost casually, the legendary Gulzar is there. He’s just chatting with the team. That bit feels unplanned, a quiet moment that adds a whole other layer of weight to the production.
Why is the film Daayra generating so much buzz?
Look at the pieces involved. Meghna Gulzar doesn’t make simple films. From Talvar to Raazi, she picks apart complex subjects with a surgeon’s precision. So, when she announces a film that digs into "societal norms" and the "world of crime and punishment," you pay attention. Then you have Kareena, an absolute force, teaming up with Prithviraj, whose career in Southern cinema is built on formidable, intense performances. It’s a casting coup. The buzz is about the promise of substance, of a story that might actually leave you thinking after you walk out of the cinema. People are tired of the fluff, and Daayra looks like the opposite of fluff.
What can we expect from this fresh on-screen pairing?
Honestly, it’s a fascinating mix. Kareena brings that innate, sharp elegance, a star power that can instantly command a scene. Prithviraj’s strength is his quiet, simmering intensity. You put that together in a narrative built around conflict and interrogation? The potential for fireworks is huge. That brief clip says it all. You can already feel the dynamic. He’s the authority figure, but she’s not looking away. This isn’t going to be a one-sided power play. Their first collaboration is the film’s biggest draw, and Gulzar seems to be crafting something specifically for their strengths. It’s that unknown chemistry that’s really exciting. How will they push each other? The film Daayra rests on that.
When will the film be released?
The team has kept a fairly tight lid on specific dates, which is pretty standard for a project that’s just started filming. Official statements have pointed towards a release in the first half of next year. That gives them a solid chunk of time for production and post-production, which a dense thriller like this will certainly need. For now, all eyes are on the shoot. With day one wrapped, the journey of Daayra is properly underway.