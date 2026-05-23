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Dulquer Salmaan’s 'I’m Game' gets August release date as mystery around film grows

I’m Game will release in cinemas on August 20 during the Onam season

Dulquer Salmaan’s 'I’m Game' gets August release date as mystery around film grows

The collaboration has already drawn attention, especially as Dulquer returns to Malayalam cinema

X/ dulQuer
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • I’m Game will release in cinemas on August 20 during the Onam season
  • Dulquer Salmaan returns to Malayalam cinema and is also co-producing the film
  • First-look visuals hint at crime, danger and gambling themes
  • The film is directed by RDX filmmaker Nahas Hidhayath

Dulquer Salmaan joins the Onam box office line-up

Dulquer Salmaan has confirmed that I’m Game will hit cinemas on August 20, making it one of the big Malayalam releases planned for the Onam season.

The actor shared the announcement on social media and described the film as a festive entertainer. Along with playing the lead role, Dulquer is also backing the project as a co-producer.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film marks the director’s second feature after RDX. The collaboration has already drawn attention, especially as Dulquer returns to Malayalam cinema with a new action project.

Posters offer clues about the film’s world

The makers have not revealed many story details yet, but the first-look poster has sparked plenty of discussion.

The image shows Dulquer Salmaan with a blood-covered hand, adjusting his glasses while surrounded by people carrying guns. Many of the figures appear to be foreigners, leading to guesses that parts of the story may take place outside India.

The visuals also hint at themes linked to gambling and crime, suggesting the film may be set in a world filled with risk and danger.

The cast includes Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Parth Tiwari and Samyuktha Viswanathan in key roles.

A return to Malayalam with high hopes

I’m Game marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam films after King of Kotha, which received mixed reactions after its release in 2023.

Since then, he has appeared in projects across different languages, including Lucky Bhaskar and Kaantha. He also had a cameo role in Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, a film he produced.

The film’s screenplay has been written by Bilal Moidu, Ismail Aboobacker and Sajeer Baba. The team also includes cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, music composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Chaman Chakko and action duo Anbariv.

With its August 20 release date now confirmed, attention will now turn to trailers and more details about the story behind I’m Game.

malayalam cinemaactiondulquer salmaan

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