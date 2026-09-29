Ranbir Kapoor gets a major ‘Ramayana’ endorsement from TV’s iconic Lord Rama Arun Govil

Highlights

Arun Govil, who famously played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has praised Ranbir Kapoor’s casting in Ramayana

Govil said Kapoor was the closest among current young stars to his idea of Lord Rama

Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the epic

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, also spoke about seeing Kapoor in character for the first time

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana has received a major endorsement from Arun Govil, who became closely associated with the role through Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series Ramayan.

Govil, who plays King Dashrath in the new film, explained why he believes Kapoor was a fitting choice for the role.

Arun Govil praises Ranbir’s portrayal

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers on Kapoor’s birthday, Govil spoke about what he saw in the actor that reminded him of Lord Rama.

He said Kapoor matched the way he had imagined Rama would walk, sit, look and speak.

Govil also highlighted Kapoor’s behaviour off camera, recalling how the actor would touch his feet despite being a major star.

“Among all the young stars who are available at the moment, Ranbir Kapoor is the closest to play Lord Rama,” Govil said.

The veteran actor’s connection to the character gives his comments particular significance, having portrayed Rama in the hugely popular television series that first aired in 1987.

Sai Pallavi recalls seeing Ranbir as Rama

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, also recalled her first reaction to seeing Kapoor in character.

She said his appearance reminded her of the image of Rama she had grown up seeing, including his slender frame, slightly tilted head and the bow.

Pallavi said she was “awestruck” when she saw Kapoor transformed into the character on the sets.

Director Nitesh Tiwari also stressed the importance of choosing the right actors for a story that has such a strong connection with audiences and faith.

Ranbir calls the role a responsibility

For Kapoor, playing Rama is more than another acting opportunity.

Speaking in the behind-the-scenes video, the actor described the role as a responsibility rather than simply an exciting film offer.

The production has also involved extensive preparation for its action sequences. International action director Terry Notary has trained Kapoor, while stunt professionals from around the world have worked on the film.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film.

The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027. The cast also includes Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.